Railway minister flags off equipment to expedite construction of viaducts for Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail corridor

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw flagged off an indigenously designed and manufactured equipment to expedite the construction of viaducts for Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail corridor on Thursday. The project is behind schedule for multiple reasons including the pandemic and land-acquisition issue.

The span launching equipment-Straddle Carrier and Girder Transporter of 1,100 MT capacity has been indigenously designed and manufactured by Larsen & Toubro (L&T) at Kanchipuram in Tamil Nadu, officials said.

Addressing the gathering through video conferencing from Delhi, Vaishnaw said that with this, India is now coming in the select group of countries like Italy, Norway, Korea and China, which have been designing and manufacturing such equipment.

Flagged off Made in India engineering marvel, a reflection of the 21st Century Mindset. #HighSpeedRailonFastTrack pic.twitter.com/7EzkdPaWFI — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) September 9, 2021

L&T has partnered with 55 Micro-Small Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) for the project.

“This will expedite construction of high speed railway (HSR), as is the proven technology in metro and similar projects. Work has already begun on 325 km (in Gujarat) out of 508 km corridor between Mumbai and Ahmedabad,” he said.

“This project will also improve the skill set in various rail construction technologies. Japanese counterparts will provide training to National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited employees and also to contractors. More than 6,000 workers are already working at various construction sites for the project, thus creating employment opportunities for the local youth,” he said.

More than 97 per cent land has been acquired for the project in Gujarat and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and 30 per cent land in Maharashtra.

Vaishnaw further stated that the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail project is expected to create more than 90,000 jobs in this area, including 51,000 jobs for technicians, skilled and unskilled workers.

Twenty of such launching equipment will be required for the construction of 325 km of viaduct superstructures between Vapi and Ahmedabad in Gujarat.

“If we have to achieve results of 21st century, we have to adopt the mindset of 21st century. This straddle carrier and girder transporter is a very good example of 21st century mindset,” the minister added.