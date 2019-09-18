Bonus for rail employees, ban on e-cigarettes: Major Cabinet decisions taken today

The government Wednesday announced ‘productivity bonus’ for railway employees worth 78-days of their salary. The decision was announced by Union Minister Prakash Javadekar at a press briefing after the cabinet meeting today.

This is for the sixth consecutive year that productivity-linked bonus is being given to railway employees, news agency PTI reported. It would benefit 11 lakh employees and would cost the exchequer Rs 2,000 crore, Javadekar said.

The cabinet has also approved a ban on the sale, production of e-cigarettes, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told mediapersons. Sitharaman, who had headed a Group of Ministers (GoM) on the issue, said the Cabinet decided to ban e-cigarettes and similar products as they pose health risk to people, especially the youth.

The Finance Minister cited a US report saying there has been 77 per cent growth in E-cigarettes sale due to students.

The Prohibition of E-cigarettes Ordinance, 2019, was recently examined by a Group of Ministers (GoM) following directions from the Prime Minister’s Office. The draft ordinance provides for a maximum imprisonment of up to one year along with a penalty of Rs 1 lakh against first-time violators. This can go up to three years of jail and a penalty of Rs 5 lakh for repeat offenders.

-With PTI inputs