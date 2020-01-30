Railway electrification work in PM’s hometown done in 8 months

The work on broad gauge between Vadnagar and Mehsana covering 34.43 km was completed at an estimated cost of Rs 74.66 crore The work on broad gauge between Vadnagar and Mehsana covering 34.43 km was completed at an estimated cost of Rs 74.66 crore

The Western Railway has completed the electrification work of broad gauge between Vadnagar and Mehsana, covering 34.43 kilometre in eight months, thereby connecting Vadnagar, the hometown of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with the Indian Railways network on electric traction.

According to Western Railway officials, the project that began in May 2019 at an estimated cost of Rs 74.66 crore, was completed in January 2020. On Wednesday, RK Sharma, commissioner of Railway Safety, conducted an inspection at Vadnagar railway station.

In Railways, gauge or track gauge refers to the spacing between two parallel rails and is measured in accordance with the inner face of the rails. Broad gauge refers to track gauge broader than 1435 mm and is usually referred to as “Indian gauge”.

As per the officials, the electrification work of broad gauge between Vadnagar and Mehsana is part of the Mehsana-Taranga Hill Gauge Conversion project.

“The Ministry of Railways sanctioned the project in May 2019 and by July 23, 2019, we opened the section for traffic. The work was planned judiciously with great dedication and keenness towards completion of the project in record time of eight months,” said Ravindra Bhakar, public relations officer, Western Railway.

“Torrential rains during the monsoon season held up the work for three months but despite that we achieved the feat in eight months. With this electrification work, Vadnagar, which is also the birthplace of PM Modi, is now connected with the railway network on electric traction,” added Bhakar.

The Western Railway is also planning to develop Vadnagar Railway station, where Prime Minister Modi claimed to have sold tea as a child, as a tourist destination.

“Vadnagar railway station is being developed as a tourist destination on the heritage circuit of Vadnagar-Madhera-Patan under Swadesh Darshan Scheme. This section will now witness a socio-economic boom… It will boost economic, tourism and agricultural development in the areas and provide better opportunities to the people,” said Bhakar.

“Now that electric traction is extended up to Vadnagar, railways is expected to introduce more reliable and energy-efficient MEMU services as well as introduce new Mail/Express trains on this route,” he added.

