Watch: Railways constable saves man from getting crushed under moving train

Constable Pawan Kumar saved the life of a man who had lost his balance while boarding a train. (Photo: Screenshot of video shared by @RailMinIndia/Twitter)

A RPF personnel, Constable Pawan Kumar, saved a man from falling under a moving train and getting crushed, at Mumbai’s Borivalli station.

The video of the constable’s heroic actions was shared by the Ministry of Railways on Twitter. The incident took place when the man lost his balance and fell while boarding the Dadar-Bhuj Special train at the Borivali station.

However, Kumar showed ‘readiness’ and was quick to pull him back and save his life.

पश्चिम रेलवे के बोरीवली स्टेशन पर दादर – भुज स्पेशल में चढ़ने का प्रयास करते समय एक यात्री संतुलन बिगड़ने से गिर गया। ड्यूटी पर तैनात कॉन्स्टेबल पवन ने तत्परता दिखाते हुए उसकी जान बचाई। चलती ट्रेन में चढ़ने व उतरने का प्रयास न करें,यह जानलेवा हो सकता है। pic.twitter.com/8cnrjSx6Ej — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) May 30, 2021

The Railways Ministry also warned that passengers should not attempt to board or alight a moving train as it can be fatal.

Several netizens lauded the prompt action taken by the on-duty constable, while some also condemned the passenger’s recklessness.

A similar incident had taken place in March, when a passenger had slipped into the gap between the platform and the train at Goa’s Vasco station. Luckily, a RPF personnel was close-by and dragged the passenger out of harm’s way in the nick of time.