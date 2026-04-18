To decongest, Cabinet clears Rs 24K-cr multi-tracking projects in UP, Andhra

Indian Railways The project duration is four years and it will involve construction of six new stations — New Hapur, new Moradabad, new Rampur, new Bareilly, new Shahjahanpur and new Sitapur.(Image generated using AI)
In a bid to decongest parts of two key high-density routes of Indian Railways, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by PM Narendra Modi, on Saturday approved multiple-tracking of Ghaziabad-Sitapur (near Lucknow) line in Uttar Pradesh and Rajahmundry-Visakhapatnam line in Andhra Pradesh at a cost of Rs 24,815 crore.
The two projects, covering 15 districts across Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh, will increase the existing railway network by about 601 km. According to a government statement, “The Railways being an environment-friendly and energy-efficient mode of transportation, the projects will help both in achieving climate goals and minimising logistics cost, lowering CO2 emissions equivalent to planting 7.33 crore trees.”
Ghaziabad-Sitapur, currently a double line, is a key section of Delhi-Guwahati high density network. The Cabinet has now approved construction of the 3rd and 4th line of the 403-km section at a cost of Rs 14,926 crore, which officials say, will increase the additional freight traffic of 36 million tonnes per year. The project duration is four years and it will involve construction of six new stations — New Hapur, new Moradabad, new Rampur, new Bareilly, new Shahjahanpur and new Sitapur.
As the line traverses through the districts of Western Uttar Pradesh, the multi-tracking project will cater to key industrial hubs such as machinery, electronics, and pharma in Ghaziabad; brassware and handicrafts in Moradabad, and furniture, textile and carpet in Shahjahanpur.
The 198-km Rajahmundry (Nidadavolu)-Visakhapatnam (Duvvada) is also a double line. The Cabinet has approved the 3rd and 4th line of the section at a cost of Rs 9,889 crore. It is an important section of Howrah-Chennai high-density network and runs along the east coast connecting major ports Kakinada, Machilipatnam and Gangavaram. It covers East Godavari, Konaseema, Kakinada, Anakapalle and Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.
The project also involves a new 4.3-km rail bridge over Godavari river.
Officials said that along with port connectivity, the project will cater to key economic centres such as thermal power plants, cement and steel plants, alongside tourist attractions like Annavaram, Antarvedi and Draksharamam.
Story continues below this ad
The high-density network accounts for 11,051 km or 15.97% of the total 69,181 km railway route network.
Dheeraj Mishra is a Principal Correspondent with the Business Bureau of The Indian Express. He plays a critical role in covering India's massive infrastructure sectors, providing in-depth reporting on the connectivity lifelines of the nation.
Expertise & Focus Areas: Mishra’s journalism is focused on two of the country's most capital-intensive and public-facing ministries:
Ministry of Railways: Tracking the operations, safety, and development of India's vast railway network.
Ministry of Road Transport & Highways: Covering policy decisions, infrastructure projects, and highway development.
What sets Mishra apart is his rigorous use of the Right to Information (RTI) Actas a primary tool for news gathering. By relying on official data and government records, he ensures a high degree of accuracy and trustworthiness in his reporting. This data-driven approach has resulted in numerous impactful reports that hold public institutions accountable and bring transparency to government operations.
Find all stories by Dheeraj Mishra here ... Read More