To decongest, Cabinet clears Rs 24K-cr multi-tracking projects in UP, Andhra

Indian Railways The project duration is four years and it will involve construction of six new stations — New Hapur, new Moradabad, new Rampur, new Bareilly, new Shahjahanpur and new Sitapur.(Image generated using AI)

In a bid to decongest parts of two key high-density routes of Indian Railways, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by PM Narendra Modi, on Saturday approved multiple-tracking of Ghaziabad-Sitapur (near Lucknow) line in Uttar Pradesh and Rajahmundry-Visakhapatnam line in Andhra Pradesh at a cost of Rs 24,815 crore.

The two projects, covering 15 districts across Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh, will increase the existing railway network by about 601 km. According to a government statement, “The Railways being an environment-friendly and energy-efficient mode of transportation, the projects will help both in achieving climate goals and minimising logistics cost, lowering CO2 emissions equivalent to planting 7.33 crore trees.”