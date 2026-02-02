Railway Budget 2026 Highlights: Safety, rolling stock, new lines, electrification in focus – check capex allocation

The minister stated that the government is now intensifying efforts to further strengthen safety outcomes. (Image generated using AI)

Railway Budget 2026 allocation: Indian Railways receives its highest-ever capex allocation of Rs 2,93,030 crore in Union Budget 2026–27. It received total outlay of Rs 2,78,030 crore. Addressing a press conference at Rail Bhawan on Sunday, February 1, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the focus would remain on strengthening railway infrastructure, expanding capacity and improving passenger safety.

The Union Minister noted that safety is the highest priority, with around Rs 1.20 lakh crore allocated to safety-related expenditure. He also highlighted that sustained investments over the years have already yielded results, with railway accidents reduced by nearly 95 per cent.

The minister stated that the government is now intensifying efforts to further strengthen safety outcomes. “The focus areas include enhanced track, locomotive, wagon and coach maintenance, rapid deployment of the Kavach automatic train protection system, installation of CCTV cameras, upgradation of overhead electrical (OHE) systems, station redevelopment, and improved customer care and passenger facilities,” he said.