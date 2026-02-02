Railway Budget 2026 Highlights: Safety, rolling stock, new lines, electrification in focus – check capex allocation

Railway Budget 2026 news: Addressing a press conference at Rail Bhawan on Sunday, February 1, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the focus would remain on strengthening railway infrastructure, expanding capacity and improving passenger safety.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readFeb 2, 2026 10:15 AM IST
The minister stated that the government is now intensifying efforts to further strengthen safety outcomes.
Railway Budget 2026 allocation: Indian Railways receives its highest-ever capex allocation of Rs 2,93,030 crore in Union Budget 2026–27. It received total outlay of Rs 2,78,030 crore. Addressing a press conference at Rail Bhawan on Sunday, February 1, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the focus would remain on strengthening railway infrastructure, expanding capacity and improving passenger safety.

Railway Budget allocation 2026

The Union Minister noted that safety is the highest priority, with around Rs 1.20 lakh crore allocated to safety-related expenditure. He also highlighted that sustained investments over the years have already yielded results, with railway accidents reduced by nearly 95 per cent.

The minister stated that the government is now intensifying efforts to further strengthen safety outcomes. “The focus areas include enhanced track, locomotive, wagon and coach maintenance, rapid deployment of the Kavach automatic train protection system, installation of CCTV cameras, upgradation of overhead electrical (OHE) systems, station redevelopment, and improved customer care and passenger facilities,” he said.

During the conference, Vaishnaw highlighted key infrastructure achievements, including the construction of 35,000 km of new tracks, 47,000 km of electrification, and electrification of over 99.5 per cent of the broad-gauge (BG) network.

Railway Budget 2026 Highlights: How much capex is allocated for various projects?

Budget 2026-2027: Indian Railways Capex Allocation

Indian Railways Projects Budget 2026-2027 Capex Allocation (in Rs crore)
Safety-Related Works 1,20,389
Gauge Conversion 4,600
Rolling Stock 52,108.73
New Lines 36721.55
Doubling 37750.00
Computerisation 492.64
Track Renewals 22853.00
Signalling and Telecom 7500.00
Electrification Projects 5000.00
Bridge Works, Tunnel Works and Approaches 2557.96
Traffic Facilities - Yard Remodelling and Others 7897.27
Metropolitan Transportation Projects 2886.00
Vaishnaw further stated that rail transport is nearly 95 per cent less polluting than road transport, aligning closely with the Government’s environmental and climate commitments and reflecting the Prime Minister’s vision of railways as a green mode of mass transport.

“The record allocation reinforces the role of Indian Railways as a backbone of national development, economic growth and inclusive connectivity. With the initiatives outlined in Union Budget 2026–27, Indian Railways is poised to play a decisive role in nation-building by delivering faster connectivity, efficient logistics and resilient infrastructure in line with the vision of Viksit Bharat,” the Ministry of Railways said in a statement.

Live Blog
