Railway budget 2026 new train: More Vande Bharat, Amrit Bharat, Namo Bharat trains to join fleet, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

Railway Budget new trains: The Ministry of Railways plans to add more Vande Bharat trains, including Sleeper and Chair Car versions, along with Amrit Bharat and Namo Bharat trains in the financial year 2026–27. Addressing a press conference at Rail Bhawan on Sunday, February 1, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said more Vande Bharat Sleeper and Vande Bharat Chair Car trains, along with Amrit Bharat and Namo Bharat services, will be introduced.

The union minister also added manufacturing of these trains are in progress. He also highlighted that 17,000 coaches are under production which will be added in a phased manner. “Manufacturing of Vande Bharat sleeper and chair car trains, Amrit Bharat and Namo Bharat trains, along with record induction of wagons, is progressing at an unprecedented pace,” he said.