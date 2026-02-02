Railway budget 2026 new train: More Vande Bharat, Amrit Bharat, Namo Bharat trains to join fleet, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

Railway Budget 2026 new trains: The Ministry of Railways plans to add more Vande Bharat trains, including Sleeper and Chair Car versions, along with Amrit Bharat and Namo Bharat trains in the financial year 2026–27.

Written by: Anish Mondal
3 min readFeb 2, 2026 01:59 PM IST
The union minister also added manufacturing of these trains are in progress.The union minister also added manufacturing of these trains are in progress. (Image generated using AI)
Make us preferred source on Google

Railway Budget new trains: The Ministry of Railways plans to add more Vande Bharat trains, including Sleeper and Chair Car versions, along with Amrit Bharat and Namo Bharat trains in the financial year 2026–27. Addressing a press conference at Rail Bhawan on Sunday, February 1, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said more Vande Bharat Sleeper and Vande Bharat Chair Car trains, along with Amrit Bharat and Namo Bharat services, will be introduced.

Also Read | Bullet train: 7 new high-speed rail corridors to attract Rs 16 lakh cr investment; here’s how it could transform train travel

The union minister also added manufacturing of these trains are in progress. He also highlighted that 17,000 coaches are under production which will be added in a phased manner. “Manufacturing of Vande Bharat sleeper and chair car trains, Amrit Bharat and Namo Bharat trains, along with record induction of wagons, is progressing at an unprecedented pace,” he said.

Also Read | Railway Budget 2026 Highlights: Safety, rolling stock, new lines, electrification in focus – check capex allocation

Railway Budget 2026 amount

The central government has allocated a total capital expenditure (capex) of Rs 2,93,030 crore for the Ministry of Railways in the Union Budget for the financial year 2026–27. However, it received total outlay of Rs 2,78,030 crore in the Budget 2026. This is the highest-ever allocation for the ministry.

“Backed by the substantial allocation of Rs. 2,78,000 crore in the Union Budget this year, Railways is focusing its spending on high-speed connectivity, freight and safety. A record capital expenditure of ₹2,93,030 crore has been planned for Indian Railways in Union Budget 2026–27. This is the highest-ever capex as well as allocation for Indian Railways,” the Ministry of Railways said.

Also Read | Dankuni-Surat Dedicated Freight Corridor: Here’s how the new DFC could ease cargo movement from Maharashtra & Gujarat ports

Vande Bharat Sleeper trains

After the introduction of 16-coach Vande Bharat Sleeper trains, the national transporter is also working to roll out 24-car Vande Bharat Sleeper rake. Currently, the 24-car coaches of Vande Bharat Sleeper rake is under production at Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF). A total of 50 such rakes will be produced by the ICF.

Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
twitter

Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Explain Speaking Budget
Making sense of the Budget, and what it means for the economy
Grammy 2026 Bad Bunny
Grammy Awards 2026 Winners LIVE Updates: Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, Lady Gaga go head to head
Responding to the post, the Noida police shared photographs of the arrested accused
Men in red SUV chase family car, make obscene gesture; video emerges: ‘zero tolerance for this garbage'
Football didn’t fully leave Nadal and Alcaraz, demarcated by generations, bound by the same quest for tennis greatness and love for football. (X)
Had Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal chosen football over tennis
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, union budget
Budget positions India to govern growth with judgement and resilience
Live Blog
Advertisement
Advertisement