Railway budget 2026 new train: More Vande Bharat, Amrit Bharat, Namo Bharat trains to join fleet, says Ashwini Vaishnaw
Railway Budget 2026 new trains: The Ministry of Railways plans to add more Vande Bharat trains, including Sleeper and Chair Car versions, along with Amrit Bharat and Namo Bharat trains in the financial year 2026–27.
Railway Budget new trains: The Ministry of Railways plans to add more Vande Bharat trains, including Sleeper and Chair Car versions, along with Amrit Bharat and Namo Bharat trains in the financial year 2026–27. Addressing a press conference at Rail Bhawan on Sunday, February 1, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said more Vande Bharat Sleeper and Vande Bharat Chair Car trains, along with Amrit Bharat and Namo Bharat services, will be introduced.
The union minister also added manufacturing of these trains are in progress. He also highlighted that 17,000 coaches are under production which will be added in a phased manner. “Manufacturing of Vande Bharat sleeper and chair car trains, Amrit Bharat and Namo Bharat trains, along with record induction of wagons, is progressing at an unprecedented pace,” he said.
The central government has allocated a total capital expenditure (capex) of Rs 2,93,030 crore for the Ministry of Railways in the Union Budget for the financial year 2026–27. However, it received total outlay of Rs 2,78,030 crore in the Budget 2026. This is the highest-ever allocation for the ministry.
“Backed by the substantial allocation of Rs. 2,78,000 crore in the Union Budget this year, Railways is focusing its spending on high-speed connectivity, freight and safety. A record capital expenditure of ₹2,93,030 crore has been planned for Indian Railways in Union Budget 2026–27. This is the highest-ever capex as well as allocation for Indian Railways,” the Ministry of Railways said.
After the introduction of 16-coach Vande Bharat Sleeper trains, the national transporter is also working to roll out 24-car Vande Bharat Sleeper rake. Currently, the 24-car coaches of Vande Bharat Sleeper rake is under production at Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF). A total of 50 such rakes will be produced by the ICF.
