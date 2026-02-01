Railway Budget 2026: Indian Railways gets Rs 2.93 lakh cr capex allocation, total outlay at Rs 2.78 lakh cr

Railway Budget 2026 funding, Railway Budget 2026 news: The Ministry of Railways has been allocated a total capital expenditure (capex) of Rs 2,93,030 crore in the Union Budget for the financial year 2026–27. However, it received total outlay of Rs 2,78,030 crore in the Budget 2026. This is the highest-ever allocation for the ministry.

In the Union Budget 2026-27, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed to develop seven high-speed rail corridors across the country. These are: Mumbai-Pune, Pune-Hyderabad, Hyderabad-Bangalore, Hyderabad-Chennai, Chennai-Bangalore, Delhi-Varanasi, and Varanasi-Siliguri.

The key focus areas for capital expenditure include: construction of new line, gauge conversion, doubling, traffic facilities, rolling stock, etc.