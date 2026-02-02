Railway Budget 2026: Check state-wise allocation – which state tops the list?

Railway Budget 2026-27, Railway Budget allocation state wise: The Ministry of Railways has been allotted its highest-ever budgetary outlay in the Union Budget 2026-27 of Rs 2,78,030 crore. In comparison, the national transporter received a capital allocation of Rs 2.65 lakh crore in the Union Budget 2025-26.

It also received a record capital expenditure (capex) of Rs 2,93,030 crore in Union Budget 2026–27. The national transporter is focusing its spending on high-speed connectivity, freight and safety.

New High-speed rail corridors in India

Union Budget 2026 has focused on the development of seven high-speed rail corridors in the country. These are: Mumbai-Pune, Pune-Hyderabad, Hyderabad-Bangalore, Hyderabad-Chennai, Chennai-Bangalore, Delhi-Varanasi, and Varanasi-Siliguri.

On Sunday, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the projects are expected to attract investments of around Rs 16 lakh crore. “The seven high-speed corridors span nearly 4,000 kms and are expected to attract investments of approximately Rs 16 lakh crore,” Vaishnaw said.