Railway Budget 2026 allocation: Uttar Pradesh gets Rs 20,012 crore, two bullet train projects announced

The Union Minister further said that two new bullet train projects have been sanctioned. (Image generated using AI)

Railway Budget allocation for Uttar Pradesh: The Ministry of Railways has allocated a budgetary fund of Rs 20,012 crore for the development of rail infrastructure in Uttar Pradesh for the financial year 2026-27. This marks an increase from the Rs 19,858 crore allocated to the state in the fiscal year 2025-26. The railway projects in Uttar Pradesh fall under the administrative control of three railway zones: Northern Railway, North Central Railway and North Eastern Railway.

Currently, several infrastructure projects worth Rs 92,056 crore are underway across the state. This investment covers track creation, station redevelopment and safety enhancements across the entire state. Addressing a press conference on the Union Budget allocation for the Ministry of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw said, “Once again, Uttar Pradesh has received a record budget allocation. The Railways has been allocated Rs 20,012 crore.”