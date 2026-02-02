Railway Budget 2026 allocation: Uttar Pradesh gets Rs 20,012 crore, two bullet train projects announced
Railway Budget 2026 allocation for Uttar Pradesh: The railway projects in Uttar Pradesh fall under the administrative control of three railway zones: Northern Railway, North Central Railway and North Eastern Railway.
Railway Budget allocation for Uttar Pradesh: The Ministry of Railways has allocated a budgetary fund of Rs 20,012 crore for the development of rail infrastructure in Uttar Pradesh for the financial year 2026-27. This marks an increase from the Rs 19,858 crore allocated to the state in the fiscal year 2025-26. The railway projects in Uttar Pradesh fall under the administrative control of three railway zones: Northern Railway, North Central Railway and North Eastern Railway.
Currently, several infrastructure projects worth Rs 92,056 crore are underway across the state. This investment covers track creation, station redevelopment and safety enhancements across the entire state. Addressing a press conference on the Union Budget allocation for the Ministry of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw said, “Once again, Uttar Pradesh has received a record budget allocation. The Railways has been allocated Rs 20,012 crore.”
Railway Budget 2026: Bullet train projects for Uttar Pradesh
The Union Minister further said that two new bullet train projects have been sanctioned. These are: Delhi-Varanasi, and Varanasi-Siliguri. “Two new bullet train projects were sanctioned in the budget presented yesterday (February 1). The first will connect Delhi and Varanasi, while the second will link Varanasi with Siliguri,” he said.
On Sunday, the Railway Minister said that travel time from Delhi to Varanasi would be reduced to 3 hours and 50 minutes, while the Varanasi–Siliguri journey via Patna would take around 2 hours and 55 minutes. He said this would create a new economic corridor stretching from Delhi through Uttar Pradesh and Bihar to West Bengal.
“This belt will emerge as a new economic corridor. Healthcare, education and all types of economic activities will multiply, bringing significant benefits to the region,” the minister said.
