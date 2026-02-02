Railway Budget 2026 allocation: Rs 10,134 cr push for Andhra Pradesh; DPR for Hyderabad-Chennai bullet train project to start soon

On Sunday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed to develop three high-speed rail corridors in Hyderabad in her budget 2026 speech. (Image generated using AI)

Railway Budget allocation for Andhra Pradesh: The Ministry of Railways has allocated a budgetary fund of Rs 10,134 crore for the development of rail infrastructure in Andhra Pradesh for the financial year 2026-27. This marks an increase from the Rs 9,417 crore allocated to the state in the fiscal year 2025-26. Currently, several infrastructure projects worth Rs 92,649 crore are underway across the state.

Addressing a press conference on the Union Budget allocation for the Ministry of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw said, “A record budget for Railway projects has been sanctioned in the budget. Rs 10,134 cr and total projects in Andhra are Rs 92,649 cr.”

Railway Budget 2026: DPR for Hyderabad-Chennai bullet train project to start soon

The Union Minister further said that the bullet train project between Hyderabad and Chennai will be benefitting the state of Andhra Pradesh. He added that the DPR work for the Hyderabad-Chennai bullet train project will begin start.