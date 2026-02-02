Railway Budget 2026 allocation: Rs 10,134 cr push for Andhra Pradesh; DPR for Hyderabad-Chennai bullet train project to start soon

Railway Budget 2026 allocation for Andhra Pradesh: The Ministry of Railways has allocated a budgetary fund of Rs 10,134 crore for the development of rail infrastructure in Andhra Pradesh for the financial year 2026-27.

Written by: Anish Mondal
3 min readFeb 2, 2026 08:39 PM IST
On Sunday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed to develop three high-speed rail corridors in Hyderabad in her budget 2026 speech.On Sunday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed to develop three high-speed rail corridors in Hyderabad in her budget 2026 speech. (Image generated using AI)
Railway Budget allocation for Andhra Pradesh: The Ministry of Railways has allocated a budgetary fund of Rs 10,134 crore for the development of rail infrastructure in Andhra Pradesh for the financial year 2026-27. This marks an increase from the Rs 9,417 crore allocated to the state in the fiscal year 2025-26. Currently, several infrastructure projects worth Rs 92,649 crore are underway across the state.

Addressing a press conference on the Union Budget allocation for the Ministry of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw said, “A record budget for Railway projects has been sanctioned in the budget. Rs 10,134 cr and total projects in Andhra are Rs 92,649 cr.”

Railway Budget 2026: DPR for Hyderabad-Chennai bullet train project to start soon

The Union Minister further said that the bullet train project between Hyderabad and Chennai will be benefitting the state of Andhra Pradesh. He added that the DPR work for the Hyderabad-Chennai bullet train project will begin start.

“The bullet train project from Hyderabad-Chennai will be benefitting the state of Andhra Pradesh. The final alignment will start now. The DPR work will start and this will be a big game changer for the state of Andhra Pradesh,” Vaishnaw said.

Hyderabad gets three bullet train projects: Routes

On Sunday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed to develop three high-speed rail corridors in Hyderabad in her budget 2026 speech. These are: Pune-Hyderabad, Hyderabad-Bangalore, Hyderabad-Chennai.

Later in the evening while addressing media persons, Vaishnaw said that the bullet train will cut travel time between Bengaluru and Hyderabad to just around 2 hours. The train travel time between Chennai and Hyderabad would be reduced to about 2 hours and 55 minutes, while the Pune-Hyderabad journey would take around 1 hour and 55 minutes.

Redevelopment of railway stations in Andhra Pradesh

Under the Amrit Station Scheme, 73 railway stations have been identified for complete redevelopment in Andhra Pradesh, with a total investment of Rs 3,418 crore. These stations are: Adoni, Anakapalle, Anantapur, Anaparthi , Araku, Bapatla , Bhimavaram Town , Bobbili Jn, Chipurupalli, Chirala, Chittoor, Cuddapah, Cumbum, Dharmavaram, Dhone, Donakonda, Duvvada, Elamanchili , Eluru, Giddalur, Gooty, Gudivada , Gudur, Gunadala , Guntur, Hindupur, Ichchpuram, Kadiri, Kakinada Town Jn, Kottavalasa Jn, Kuppam, Kurnool city , Macherla, Machilipatnam , Madanapalle Road, Mangalagiri, Mantralayam Road, Markapur Road, Nadikude Jn, Nandyal Jn, Narasapur , Narasaraopet, Naupada Jn, Nellore, Nidadavolu Jn, Ongole, Pakala Jn, Palasa, Parvatipuram, Piduguralla, Piler, Rajahmundry, Rajampet, Rayanapadu, Renigunta, Repalle, Samalkot , Sattenapalle, Satya Sai Prashanti Nilayan, Simhachalam, Singaraykonda, Sri Kalahasti, Srikakulam Road, Sullurpeta, Tadepalligudem, Tadipatri, Tenali, Tirupati, Tuni, Vijayawada, Vinukonda, Vishakhapatnam, Vizianagaram Jn. Out of these, the upgradation work completed at five stations: Sullurpeta, Rayanpadu, Kakinada Town, Mangalagiri, and Tuni.

