Railway Board trimmed, cadres merged for ‘smooth operation’

Piyush Goyal Piyush Goyal

In a major reform move aimed to end “departmentalism”, the Union government on Tuesday drew the curtains on the Railway Board in its present form by merging eight Indian Railways specialised service cadres into a uniform cadre called the Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS).

The Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, decided that the present nine-member Railway Board — each member is an officer of the rank of Secretary to the Government of India — will be trimmed to a five-member agency and restructured on the lines of functions, rather than cadres.

As a result, there will be Members for Rolling Stock and Traction (engines, coaches, wagons, etc), Operations and Business Development, Finance, Infrastructure (track, signalling and telecom, etc), and a Chairman who will also be called the Chief Executive Officer (CEO). The first batch will be recruited in 2021, the Cabinet decided.

There will be a Director General (Human Resources) to work under the Chairman for controlling the cadre.

The new five-member Board with merged officers, calling themselves IRMS officers, may be in place by the middle of next year.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said this would end “departmentalism”. Briefing the media after the Cabinet meeting, he said, “Railway Board Members would (up until now) only think of their respective departments and they would work in silos. We have decided to end that for better efficiency and growth.”

He called this “modernisation of a 164-year-old legacy”.

“The decision was unanimous; not a single Board member objected to it,” Goyal told The Indian Express after the briefing. “There will be no cadre-specific Board member any more because there will be no separate cadre.”

The government’s alternate mechanism — Committee of Secretaries, then a Group of Ministers — will oversee the nitty-gritty of the policy change. It will work out the merger of the existing services while ensuring a uniform seniority list. “It will make sure that no one loses out on seniority and promotion prospects,” Goyal said.

Explained What happens now Eight Group A services that feed the current departments — Traffic, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Signalling and Telecom, Personnel, and Accounts — will cease to exist. The Railways currently recruits officers through the Civil Services exam for cadres such as Traffic, Personnel and Accounts. Engineers of various streams are recruited through UPSC’s Engineering Services Exam. Now, a separate examination will be held by the government, possibly by UPSC, to recruit IRMS officers.

The Committee of Secretaries, in consultation with the Department of Personnel and Training, will decide how best to merge the existing services down to the entry level. Being a technical organisation, Railways will continue to require engineers from different fields.

For that, recruitment will be based on indent — each vertical from the fields indicating how many engineers or other specialisations are required to be recruited in a particular hiring year. The move also means that as and when the current Railway Board members retire, the post may not be filled up, to prepare the ground for the next avatar of the Board.

Goyal clarified that only a Railway officer will be Chairman Railway Board or CEO, and that there was no proposal to bring in IAS or outsiders to head Railways.

Additionally, the Cabinet also upgraded the post of General Managers to the rank of Secretary to Government of India. They are currently in the Special Secretary rank.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App