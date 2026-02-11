Railway Board revises quota rules: Emergency Quota added in Vande Bharat Sleeper, Amrit Bharat-II trains

Indian Railways Emergency Quota New Rules: The Ministry of Railways has revised the quota rules in newly introduced Vande Bharat Sleeper and Amrit Bharat-II trains. The national transporter provides Emergency Quota (EQ), to meet the urgent travel needs of passengers. However, the quota is not open to everyone and is reserved for only certain categories of passengers.

Introduction of Emergency Quota in Vande Bharat Sleeper Express, Amrit Bharat-II trains

In a letter to all zonal railways dated February 9, the Railway Board said that, after a review of its earlier notification issued on January 15, the emergency quota will now be introduced in Vande Bharat Sleeper and Amrit Bharat-II trains.

With this, the Vande Bharat Sleeper and Amrit Bharat-II trains will now have five types of quotas: Emergency, Ladies, Persons with Disabilities (PwD), Senior Citizens and Duty Pass. Apart from these, no other reservation quota will be applicable in these trains including Reservation against Cancellation (RAC).