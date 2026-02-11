Railway Board revises quota rules: Emergency Quota added in Vande Bharat Sleeper, Amrit Bharat-II trains

Emergency quota in Indian Railways: The national transporter provides Emergency Quota (EQ), to meet the urgent travel needs of passengers. However, the quota is not open to everyone and is reserved for only certain categories of passengers.
Indian Railways Emergency Quota New Rules: The Ministry of Railways has revised the quota rules in newly introduced Vande Bharat Sleeper and Amrit Bharat-II trains. The national transporter provides Emergency Quota (EQ), to meet the urgent travel needs of passengers. However, the quota is not open to everyone and is reserved for only certain categories of passengers.
Introduction of Emergency Quota in Vande Bharat Sleeper Express, Amrit Bharat-II trains
In a letter to all zonal railways dated February 9, the Railway Board said that, after a review of its earlier notification issued on January 15, the emergency quota will now be introduced in Vande Bharat Sleeper and Amrit Bharat-II trains.
With this, the Vande Bharat Sleeper and Amrit Bharat-II trains will now have five types of quotas: Emergency, Ladies, Persons with Disabilities (PwD), Senior Citizens and Duty Pass. Apart from these, no other reservation quota will be applicable in these trains including Reservation against Cancellation (RAC).
“…instructions have been issued for Amrit Bharat-II Trains and Vande Bharat Sleeper trains inter-alia stating that there shall be only Ladies quota, quota for Persons with Disabilities (PwD), Senior Citizen quota and Duty Pass quota as per existing instructions issued from time to time.
No other reservation quota shall be applicable in these trains including Reservation against Cancellation (RAC). The matter has, however, been reviewed and it has been decided that emergency quota may also be earmarked in above mentioned trains,” the Railway Board said.
How many Emergency Quota berths are in Amrit Bharat-II trains?
The Railway Board further said that, initially, Amrit Bharat-II trains with seven or more Sleeper (SL) class coaches may have an emergency quota of 24 berths. “Initially, in Amrit Bharat Trains having 7 SL class coaches or more, an emergency quota of 24 berths may be earmarked,” it added.
Currently, a total of 12 Amrit Bharat-II trains are in service. “It has been decided to introduce Amrit Bharat II Express (introduced from or after January 2026 onwards) over Indian Railways,” the Railway Board stated last month in a circular.
How many Emergency Quota berths are in Howrah-Kamakhya Vande Bharat Sleeper train?
The country’s first Vande Bharat Sleeper train was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 17, with commercial operations commencing from January 22, 2026. The train runs between Howrah in West Bengal and Kamakhya in Assam.
Emergency Quota: Vande Bharat Sleeper Express
Class-wise Emergency Quota Allocation for VBS Trains
Emergency Quota to be earmarked in Vande Bharat Sleeper
