Railway Board may revise station cleaning policy; seeks feedback from zones

Indian Railways station cleaning policy: The Railway Board is reviewing its station cleaning policy and has invited feedback from its 18 zones to strengthen cleanliness, maintenance and service standards across the network. The proposed changes are aimed at improving station upkeep and passenger experience.

In a letter dated August 7, 2026, to General Managers (GMs) of all zonal railways, the Railway Board said it is considering a proposal to relax the criteria for mechanized cleaning of railway stations.

The mechanized cleaning is carried out using high pressure water jets, mechanized floor scrubber, walk behind automatic scrubber dryer, battery operated ride on scrubber, vacuum cleaner, flippers, wet and dry vacuum cleaner etc.