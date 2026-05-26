Railway Board gives nod to India’s first hydrogen train, set for launch soon

The country's first hydrogen-powered train will run between Jind and Sonipat in Haryana. (Image: AwasthiAwanishK/X)

Hydrogen train in India launch: The Railway Board (RB) has approved the introduction of country’s first hydrogen-powered trainset. In its letter dated May 22, 2026, addressed to RDSO and Northern Railway, the RB communicated its approval for the introduction of a 10-car hydrogen train set. The Board also stated that the train will operate at a maximum speed of 75 kmph on the Jind-Sonipat section of the Delhi Division.

“With reference to RDSO above application dated 16.03.2026, sent through Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety, New Delhi; sanction of the Ministry of Railways, Railway Board is hereby communicated for introduction of 10 Car formation Hydrogen Fuel cell based DPRS 1200 KW DEMU Coaches…up to a maximum speed of 75 kmph over dedicated section (Jind-Sonipat) of Northern Railway,” the RB said in the letter.