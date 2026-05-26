Railway Board gives nod to India’s first hydrogen train, set for launch soon

Hydrogen train in India launch: The Railway Board (RB) has approved the introduction of country’s first hydrogen-powered trainset. In its letter dated May 22, 2026, addressed to RDSO and Northern Railway, the RB communicated its approval for the introduction of a 10-car hydrogen train set. The Board also stated that the train will operate at a maximum speed of 75 kmph on the Jind-Sonipat section of the Delhi Division.
“With reference to RDSO above application dated 16.03.2026, sent through Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety, New Delhi; sanction of the Ministry of Railways, Railway Board is hereby communicated for introduction of 10 Car formation Hydrogen Fuel cell based DPRS 1200 KW DEMU Coaches…up to a maximum speed of 75 kmph over dedicated section (Jind-Sonipat) of Northern Railway,” the RB said in the letter.
In March, the oscillation trial run of the train was completed. The test was conducted by the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) as part of the evaluation process.
With its introduction into commercial service, India will join an elite global league of countries including Germany, Sweden, Japan and China – that operate hydrogen-powered trains.
It further stated that the sanction for the rolling stock has been processed only for operations on the Jind-Sonipat section, while the scheduled maintenance of the trainset has been planned at Shakurbasti. “Necessary authorization for movement of the trainset from JIND-Shakurbasti-Jind in dead condition (Hauled by Loco) shall be ensured in accordance with extant codal provisions,” it added.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More