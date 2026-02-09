Bullet train project: Railway Board directs NHSRCL to revise DPRs for new high-speed rail corridors

Bullet train route in India, India Bullet Train Project: The Ministry of Railways has expedited the implementation of seven newly announced bullet train corridors in the country. On Monday, a high-level meeting was held at the Railway Board (RB) to discuss the timely execution of the seven new high-speed rail (HSR) corridors announced in Budget 2026. These are: Mumbai-Pune, Pune-Hyderabad, Hyderabad-Bangalore, Hyderabad-Chennai, Chennai-Bangalore, Delhi-Varanasi, and Varanasi-Siliguri.

Bullet train project in India

The responsibility for the swift implementation of these seven HSR projects has been entrusted to the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL). The Railway Board has directed NHSRCL to revise the Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) that have already been prepared.