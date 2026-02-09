Bullet train project: Railway Board directs NHSRCL to revise DPRs for new high-speed rail corridors

Bullet train route in India, India Bullet Train Project: The Ministry of Railways has expedited the implementation of seven newly announced bullet train corridors in the country. On Monday, a high-level meeting was held at the Railway Board (RB) to discuss the timely execution of the seven new high-speed rail (HSR) corridors announced in Budget 2026. These are: Mumbai-Pune, Pune-Hyderabad, Hyderabad-Bangalore, Hyderabad-Chennai, Chennai-Bangalore, Delhi-Varanasi, and Varanasi-Siliguri.
The responsibility for the swift implementation of these seven HSR projects has been entrusted to the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL). The Railway Board has directed NHSRCL to revise the Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) that have already been prepared.
The move aims to estimate current costs and overall project completion expenses to ensure accurate assessment. The NHSRCL has also been tasked with finalising uniform technical and operational standards for HSR across the country.
The Railway Board also directed the formation of dedicated core teams for each bullet train project, the establishment of project-wise headquarters, the preparation of a list of pre-construction activities,and the initiation of the contract documentation process.
The instructions have also been given to plan for adequate and trained technical manpower for the various high-speed rail projects to effectively meet the requirements of the new projects. The Board has also clarified that project-wise manpower assessments should be conducted for all corridors, including the requirement for personnel from Indian Railways.
Addressing a press conference at Rail Bhawan on February 1, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the projects are expected to attract investments of around Rs 16 lakh crore. “The seven high-speed corridors span nearly 4,000 kms and are expected to attract investments of approximately Rs 16 lakh crore,” Vaishnaw said.
