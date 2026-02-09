Bullet train project: Railway Board directs NHSRCL to revise DPRs for new high-speed rail corridors

Bullet Train Project Update: Ministry of Railways has expedited the implementation of seven newly announced bullet train corridors in the country.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readUpdated: Feb 9, 2026 06:52 PM IST
Railway Board directs NHSRCL to revise DPRs (Image generated using AI)India Bullet Train Project: Railway Board directs NHSRCL to revise DPRs (Image generated using AI)
Make us preferred source on Google

Bullet train route in India, India Bullet Train Project: The Ministry of Railways has expedited the implementation of seven newly announced bullet train corridors in the country. On Monday, a high-level meeting was held at the Railway Board (RB) to discuss the timely execution of the seven new high-speed rail (HSR) corridors announced in Budget 2026. These are: Mumbai-Pune, Pune-Hyderabad, Hyderabad-Bangalore, Hyderabad-Chennai, Chennai-Bangalore, Delhi-Varanasi, and Varanasi-Siliguri.

Also Read | Bullet train: 7 new high-speed rail corridors to attract Rs 16 lakh cr investment; here’s how it could transform train travel

Bullet train project in India

The responsibility for the swift implementation of these seven HSR projects has been entrusted to the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL). The Railway Board has directed NHSRCL to revise the Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) that have already been prepared.

The move aims to estimate current costs and overall project completion expenses to ensure accurate assessment. The NHSRCL has also been tasked with finalising uniform technical and operational standards for HSR across the country.

Also Read | IRCTC launches E-Pantry service on 25 trains: Here’s how railway passengers can book online meal

Bullet train project status

The Railway Board also directed the formation of dedicated core teams for each bullet train project, the establishment of project-wise headquarters, the preparation of a list of pre-construction activities,and the initiation of the contract documentation process.

Also Read | Indian Railways: Luggage theft in train? Whom should passengers contact for help

The instructions have also been given to plan for adequate and trained technical manpower for the various high-speed rail projects to effectively meet the requirements of the new projects. The Board has also clarified that project-wise manpower assessments should be conducted for all corridors, including the requirement for personnel from Indian Railways.

Addressing a press conference at Rail Bhawan on February 1, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the projects are expected to attract investments of around Rs 16 lakh crore. “The seven high-speed corridors span nearly 4,000 kms and are expected to attract investments of approximately Rs 16 lakh crore,” Vaishnaw said.

Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
twitter

Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Banerjee had earlier approached the apex court under Article 32 of the Constitution, assailing the SIR exercise.
‘Violence, forcible disruptions’: EC says West Bengal CM made public speeches to intimidate SIR officials
Once the court grants permission, the way will be cleared for the CBFC's revising committee to review Jana Nayagan.
Jana Nayagan producer approaches High Court seeking permission to withdraw writ petition against CBFC
IMDb has unveiled the list of this week’s Popular Indian Celebrities
IMDb's Popular Indian Celebrities List: 20-year-old Sara Arjun beats Ranveer Singh in latest rankings
South Africa (SA) vs Canada (CAN) T20 World Cup 2026 Today Match Live Cricket Score Updates: Catch the action from Ahmedabad.
LIVE Cricket Score, South Africa vs Canada T20 World Cup 2026
Sanae Takaichi
In Japan, a charismatic leader and three challenges
Live Blog
Advertisement
Advertisement