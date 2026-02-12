Railway Board asks DFCCIL to fast-track Dankuni–Surat Dedicated Freight Corridor, revise DPR

Dankuni-Surat Dedicated Freight Corridor latest update: The proposed 2,100-km corridor will connect Dankuni with Surat, passing through West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Gujarat.

Written by: Anish Mondal
3 min readFeb 12, 2026 04:12 PM IST
Dankuni-Surat Dedicated Freight CorridorDankuni-Surat Dedicated Freight Corridor (Image generated using AI)
Dankuni-Surat Dedicated Freight Corridor: The Railway Board on Thursday directed the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Ltd (DFCCIL) to expedite the implementation of the newly announced Dankuni–Surat Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC). The proposed 2,100-km corridor will connect Dankuni with Surat, passing through West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Gujarat.

In a statement, the Railway Board said: “Minister of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw has directed officials for the time-bound execution of this strategically significant freight corridor.”

Dankuni-Surat Dedicated Freight Corridor project

The Dankuni-Surat Dedicated Freight Corridor is expected to improve freight movement between eastern and western India, make logistics faster and more efficient, reduce travel time for goods trains, and ease congestion on existing Indian Railways routes.

“Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) officials have been asked to immediately formalize optimum technical standards incorporating the latest advancements in freight logistics,” the Railway Board said.

Key features under consideration include high-capacity electrification systems, no level crossings (nil LCs) and advanced signalling systems such as Kavach, to ensure enhanced safety and higher throughput, it said.

Dankuni-Surat Dedicated Freight Corridor DPR to be revised

The Railway Board also asked the DFCCIL to revise the Detailed Project Report (DPR) of the Dankuni-Surat corridor with the latest cost estimates and revised timelines. The updated DPR will ensure better planning, budgeting and timely execution of the corridor.

According to the national transporter, the Dankuni-Surat DFC will be divided into suitable areas to enable early and simultaneous implementation. “Dedicated core teams for each area will be finalized and stationed in the field to closely monitor progress,” it added.

Dankuni-Surat Freight Corridor

The Railway board has also asked DFCCIL that all pre-construction activities be comprehensively identified and fast-tracked, with simultaneous initiation of preparation of contract documents to avoid any delay in project rollout.

“An assessment of optimum manpower requirements for the corridor is also underway. The Railway Board will be apprised on a weekly basis regarding action taken, progress achieved, and assistance required to ensure seamless and expeditious implementation,” the Railway Board stated.

 

