Railway Board asks DFCCIL to fast-track Dankuni–Surat Dedicated Freight Corridor, revise DPR

Dankuni-Surat Dedicated Freight Corridor: The Railway Board on Thursday directed the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Ltd (DFCCIL) to expedite the implementation of the newly announced Dankuni–Surat Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC). The proposed 2,100-km corridor will connect Dankuni with Surat, passing through West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Gujarat.

In a statement, the Railway Board said: “Minister of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw has directed officials for the time-bound execution of this strategically significant freight corridor.”

Dankuni-Surat Dedicated Freight Corridor project

The Dankuni-Surat Dedicated Freight Corridor is expected to improve freight movement between eastern and western India, make logistics faster and more efficient, reduce travel time for goods trains, and ease congestion on existing Indian Railways routes.