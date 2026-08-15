Railway Board approves shift of 5 trains from Howrah, Santragachi to new terminals

2 min readAug 15, 2026 04:53 PM IST
The Railway Board (RB) has approved the shifting of five train services from Howrah and Santragachi to new terminal stations. The move is aimed at improving train operations and managing terminal capacity more efficiently.
In a letter dated August 11, 2026, the Railway Board informed the zonal railways that it has approved the shifting of the originating terminals of four pairs of Mail/Express trains from Howrah and Santragachi to Shalimar. It further said that one train will shift its originating terminal from Howrah to Santragachi. The RB also said that the changes should be implemented from an early convenient date.
5 trains to shift from Howrah, Santragachi – Full list
The five trains that will be shifted from Howrah and Santragachi to other terminals are:
- Train number 22851/22852 Santragachi-Mangaluru Central Vivek Express
- Train number 18009/18010 Santragachi-Ajmer Express
- Train number 22817/22818 Howrah-Mysuru Express
- Train number 12867/12868 Howrah-Puducherry Express
- Train number 12884 Purulia-Howrah Rupasi Bangla Express
According to the Railway Board, train number 22851/22852 will be shifted from Santragachi to Shalimar, which will become its new originating terminal. Similarly, 18009/18010, 22817/22818 and 12867/12868 will also originate from Shalimar instead of Santragachi or Howrah. Meanwhile, train number 12884 Purulia-Howrah Rupasi Bangla Express will be shifted from Howrah to Santragachi. These trains are operated and maintained by the South Eastern Railway (SER) zone.
📋 Ministry of Railways approves SER's proposal for shifting of originating terminal of 4 pairs of Mail/Express trains from Howrah/Santragachi to Shalimar and 1 odd train from Howrah to Santragachi.
🚉 Train-wise Terminal Change 5 Trains
|Sl.
|Train No. & Name
|Present Terminal
|Approved Terminal
|1
|Santragachi–Mangaluru Central Vivek Express22851 / 22852
|Santragachi
|Shalimar
|2
|Santragachi–Ajmer Express18009 / 18010
|Santragachi
|Shalimar
|3
|Howrah–Mysuru Express22817 / 22818
|Howrah
|Shalimar
|4
|Howrah–Puducherry Express12867 / 12868
|Howrah
|Shalimar
|5
|Purulia–Howrah Rupasi Bangla Express12884
|Howrah
|Santragachi
⚡ Implementation: Changes to be implemented from an early convenient date under advice to Railway Board. Matter most urgent.
Source: Railway Board | Dated 20.02.2026
Last month, the national transporter commissioned Platform 24 at Howrah station for passenger services. The new platform is expected to streamline train operations and improve platform management. It will also help reduce congestion, ensure better distribution of train movements, and facilitate smoother and faster arrival and departure of trains.