Railway Board approves shift of 5 trains from Howrah, Santragachi to new terminals

Railway Board train shift: Five trains from Howrah and Santragachi will move to new terminals. Check the revised terminal details.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readAug 15, 2026 04:53 PM IST
Indian Railways to shift five trains from Howrah and Santragachi to new terminals (Image generated using AI)Indian Railways to shift five trains from Howrah and Santragachi to new terminals (Image generated using AI)
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The Railway Board (RB) has approved the shifting of five train services from Howrah and Santragachi to new terminal stations. The move is aimed at improving train operations and managing terminal capacity more efficiently.

In a letter dated August 11, 2026, the Railway Board informed the zonal railways that it has approved the shifting of the originating terminals of four pairs of Mail/Express trains from Howrah and Santragachi to Shalimar. It further said that one train will shift its originating terminal from Howrah to Santragachi. The RB also said that the changes should be implemented from an early convenient date.

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5 trains to shift from Howrah, Santragachi – Full list

The five trains that will be shifted from Howrah and Santragachi to other terminals are:

  • Train number 22851/22852 Santragachi-Mangaluru Central Vivek Express
  • Train number 18009/18010 Santragachi-Ajmer Express
  • Train number 22817/22818 Howrah-Mysuru Express
  • Train number 12867/12868 Howrah-Puducherry Express
  • Train number 12884 Purulia-Howrah Rupasi Bangla Express

According to the Railway Board, train number 22851/22852 will be shifted from Santragachi to Shalimar, which will become its new originating terminal. Similarly, 18009/18010, 22817/22818 and 12867/12868 will also originate from Shalimar instead of Santragachi or Howrah. Meanwhile, train number 12884 Purulia-Howrah Rupasi Bangla Express will be shifted from Howrah to Santragachi. These trains are operated and maintained by the South Eastern Railway (SER) zone.

 

Shifting of Originating Terminal — 5 Trains

Howrah / Santragachi → Shalimar / Santragachi | Railway Board | Dated 20.02.2026
📋 Ministry of Railways approves SER's proposal for shifting of originating terminal of 4 pairs of Mail/Express trains from Howrah/Santragachi to Shalimar and 1 odd train from Howrah to Santragachi.
🚉 Train-wise Terminal Change  5 Trains
Sl. Train No. & Name Present Terminal Approved Terminal
1 Santragachi–Mangaluru Central Vivek Express22851 / 22852 Santragachi Shalimar
2 Santragachi–Ajmer Express18009 / 18010 Santragachi Shalimar
3 Howrah–Mysuru Express22817 / 22818 Howrah Shalimar
4 Howrah–Puducherry Express12867 / 12868 Howrah Shalimar
5 Purulia–Howrah Rupasi Bangla Express12884 Howrah Santragachi
Implementation: Changes to be implemented from an early convenient date under advice to Railway Board. Matter most urgent.
Source: Railway Board | Dated 20.02.2026
Express InfoGenIE
 

Last month, the national transporter commissioned Platform 24 at Howrah station for passenger services. The new platform is expected to streamline train operations and improve platform management. It will also help reduce congestion, ensure better distribution of train movements, and facilitate smoother and faster arrival and departure of trains.

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

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