Railway Board approves shift of 5 trains from Howrah, Santragachi to new terminals

Indian Railways to shift five trains from Howrah and Santragachi to new terminals (Image generated using AI)

The Railway Board (RB) has approved the shifting of five train services from Howrah and Santragachi to new terminal stations. The move is aimed at improving train operations and managing terminal capacity more efficiently.

In a letter dated August 11, 2026, the Railway Board informed the zonal railways that it has approved the shifting of the originating terminals of four pairs of Mail/Express trains from Howrah and Santragachi to Shalimar. It further said that one train will shift its originating terminal from Howrah to Santragachi. The RB also said that the changes should be implemented from an early convenient date.

5 trains to shift from Howrah, Santragachi – Full list

The five trains that will be shifted from Howrah and Santragachi to other terminals are: