Railway Board approves new Vande Bharat train, discontinues two existing services – check routes

Vande Bharat train latest news: The Ministry of Railways has given approval for a new Vande Bharat Express train service connecting Rajasthan with Gujarat. This new semi-high speed train will run between Udaipur and Asarwa (Ahmedabad). The train will be maintained and operated by North Western Railway (NWR) zone. It will further transform the regional connectivity in the state and boost the economy.
In a statement, the NWR said: “For the convenience of passengers, the Railway Board has approved the Udaipur City-Asarwa (Ahmedabad) Vande Bharat train.”
Indian Railways to discontinue 2 Vande Bharat trains from this week
Now, with the introduction of Udaipur-Asarwa (Ahmedabad) Vande Bharat train, the national transporter has decided to discontinue the services of two Vande Bharat Express trains from this week. These two Vande Bharat Express trains run on the Udaipur City–Agra Cantt and Udaipur City–Jaipur routes.
In a statement, the NWR said: “Train No. 20981/82 (Udaipur City–Agra Cantt–Udaipur City) Vande Bharat Express will not be operated from February 15, 2026, while Train No. 20979/80 (Udaipur City–Jaipur–Udaipur City) Vande Bharat Express will not run from February 14, 2026.”
Udaipur-Asarwa (Ahmedabad) Vande Bharat train: Timing, Frequency
The Udaipur City-Asarwa (Ahmedabad)-Udaipur City Vande Bharat Express train will operate six days a week (except Tuesdays). The train number 26963 Udaipur City-Asarwa (Ahmedabad) Vande Bharat Express, will depart Udaipur City at 6:10 AM and arrive at Asarwa at 10:25 AM.
On the other hand, the train number 26964, Asarwa (Ahmedabad)-Udaipur City Vande Bharat Express, will depart Asarwa at 17:45 PM and arrive at Udaipur City at 22:00 PM.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More