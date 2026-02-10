Railway Board approves new Vande Bharat train, discontinues two existing services – check routes

The new Vande Bharat Express train will further transform the regional connectivity in the state and boost the economy. (Image: Ministry of Railways/File)

Vande Bharat train latest news: The Ministry of Railways has given approval for a new Vande Bharat Express train service connecting Rajasthan with Gujarat. This new semi-high speed train will run between Udaipur and Asarwa (Ahmedabad). The train will be maintained and operated by North Western Railway (NWR) zone. It will further transform the regional connectivity in the state and boost the economy.

In a statement, the NWR said: “For the convenience of passengers, the Railway Board has approved the Udaipur City-Asarwa (Ahmedabad) Vande Bharat train.”

Also Read | Karnataka set to get another Vande Bharat train; check route

Indian Railways to discontinue 2 Vande Bharat trains from this week

Now, with the introduction of Udaipur-Asarwa (Ahmedabad) Vande Bharat train, the national transporter has decided to discontinue the services of two Vande Bharat Express trains from this week. These two Vande Bharat Express trains run on the Udaipur City–Agra Cantt and Udaipur City–Jaipur routes.