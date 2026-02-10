Railway Board approves new Vande Bharat train, discontinues two existing services – check routes

Vande Bharat train launch: The Ministry of Railways has given approval for a new Vande Bharat Express train service connecting Rajasthan with Gujarat.

Written by: Anish Mondal
3 min readUpdated: Feb 10, 2026 10:23 PM IST
The new Vande Bharat Express train will further transform the regional connectivity in the state and boost the economy. (Image: Ministry of Railways/File)The new Vande Bharat Express train will further transform the regional connectivity in the state and boost the economy. (Image: Ministry of Railways/File)
Vande Bharat train latest news: The Ministry of Railways has given approval for a new Vande Bharat Express train service connecting Rajasthan with Gujarat. This new semi-high speed train will run between Udaipur and Asarwa (Ahmedabad). The train will be maintained and operated by North Western Railway (NWR) zone. It will further transform the regional connectivity in the state and boost the economy.

In a statement, the NWR said: “For the convenience of passengers, the Railway Board has approved the Udaipur City-Asarwa (Ahmedabad) Vande Bharat train.”

Indian Railways to discontinue 2 Vande Bharat trains from this week

Now, with the introduction of Udaipur-Asarwa (Ahmedabad) Vande Bharat train, the national transporter has decided to discontinue the services of two Vande Bharat Express trains from this week. These two Vande Bharat Express trains run on the Udaipur City–Agra Cantt and Udaipur City–Jaipur routes.

In a statement, the NWR said: “Train No. 20981/82 (Udaipur City–Agra Cantt–Udaipur City) Vande Bharat Express will not be operated from February 15, 2026, while Train No. 20979/80 (Udaipur City–Jaipur–Udaipur City) Vande Bharat Express will not run from February 14, 2026.”

Udaipur-Asarwa (Ahmedabad) Vande Bharat train: Timing, Frequency

The Udaipur City-Asarwa (Ahmedabad)-Udaipur City Vande Bharat Express train will operate six days a week (except Tuesdays). The train number 26963 Udaipur City-Asarwa (Ahmedabad) Vande Bharat Express, will depart Udaipur City at 6:10 AM and arrive at Asarwa at 10:25 AM.

On the other hand, the train number 26964, Asarwa (Ahmedabad)-Udaipur City Vande Bharat Express, will depart Asarwa at 17:45 PM and arrive at Udaipur City at 22:00 PM.

Udaipur-Asarwa (Ahmedabad) Vande Bharat train: Stoppages

According to NWR, the Udaipur-Asarwa (Ahmedabad) Vande Bharat train will stop at Zawar, Dungarpur, and Himmat Nagar stations.

Udaipur-Asarwa (Ahmedabad) Vande Bharat train speed

The Udaipur-Asarwa (Ahmedabad)Vande Bharat Express can run up to a maximum speed of 160 kmph. The train offers passengers a faster, more comfortable, and premium travel experience.

Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.

Live Blog
