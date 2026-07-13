Railway Board approves new stoppages for 5 trains: Check routes and stations

The Railway Board has approved new stoppages for five trains. Check the routes, stations, halt details and what the changes mean for passengers.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readUpdated: Jul 13, 2026 01:31 PM IST
Here is the complete list of new stoppages of trains approved by the Railway BoardHere is the complete list of new stoppages of trains approved by the Railway Board
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Railway Board’s new decision: The Railway Board (RB) has approved the stoppages for five train services across Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. The move is aimed at improving rail connectivity between several cities and providing passengers with more travel options across the Indian Railways (IR) network.

However, the concerned railway zones will issue separate notifications with details of the stoppage dates and other information.

Also Read | Railway Board approves 4 new trains, extends one service; check routes, stations and stops

Here is the complete list of new stoppages of trains approved by the Railway Board that are set to be implemented on the IR network soon:

  • Hazur Sahib Nanded-Tanakpur Express

The Railway Board has approved the stoppage of train number 17631/17632 Hazur Sahib Nanded-Tanakpur Express at Uttarakhand’s Khatima station.

  • Visakhapatnam-Lokmanya Tilak (T) Express

According to the Railway Board circular dated July 3, the new stoppage for train number 18519/18520 Visakhapatnam-Lokmanya Tilak (T) Express will halt at Nidadavolu Junction in Andhra Pradesh.

Also Read | Indian Railways coach booking: How to reserve entire train coach for weddings, tours or group travel
  • Patliputra-Gorakhpur Express

The RB has also approved a new stoppage for train number 15079/15080 Patliputra-Gorakhpur Express at Kath Kuiyan railway station in Uttar Pradesh.

  • Tambaram-Kollam Express

According to the Railway Board circular dated July 2, the stoppage of train number 16101/16102 Tambaram-Kollam Express has been revised. The train will now halt at Pamba Kovil Shandy railway station in Tamil Nadu.

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  • Kota-Dehradun Nanda Devi Express

The RB also approved a new stop for train number 12401/12402 Kota-Dehradun Nanda Devi Express at Deoband railway station in Uttar Pradesh. It is one of the key station on Delhi-Saharanpur railway route.

Last month, the Railway Board approved the stoppages for several trains including train number: 12935/12936 Bandra (T)-Surat Express at Palghar, 54085/54086 Delhi-Satrod Passenger at Patuwas Mehrana, 14717/14718 Bikaner-Howrah Express at Hansi, 12981/12982 Jaipur-Asarva Express at Bijainagar, and 15649/15650 Agartala-Narangi Express at Mungiakami, among others.

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

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