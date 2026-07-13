Railway Board approves new stoppages for 5 trains: Check routes and stations

Here is the complete list of new stoppages of trains approved by the Railway Board

Railway Board’s new decision: The Railway Board (RB) has approved the stoppages for five train services across Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. The move is aimed at improving rail connectivity between several cities and providing passengers with more travel options across the Indian Railways (IR) network.

However, the concerned railway zones will issue separate notifications with details of the stoppage dates and other information.

Here is the complete list of new stoppages of trains approved by the Railway Board that are set to be implemented on the IR network soon:

Hazur Sahib Nanded-Tanakpur Express

The Railway Board has approved the stoppage of train number 17631/17632 Hazur Sahib Nanded-Tanakpur Express at Uttarakhand’s Khatima station.