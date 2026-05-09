Railway Board approves new stop for Howrah-Patna Vande Bharat train – Check details

Howrah-Patna Vande Bharat train: The Railway Board (RB) has approved a new stoppage for Howrah-Patna Vande Bharat Express train. Flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 24, 2023, the train commenced commercial operations on September 26, 2023. It is being operated and maintained by the East Central Railway (ECR) zone.
Howrah-Patna Vande Bharat Express: Distance, Travel time
The Howrah-Patna Vande Bharat Express train covers a distance of 532 km in 06:50 hrs. It runs on all days of the week except Wednesday.
Howrah-Patna Vande Bharat train to get new stop
Presently, the Howrah-Patna Vande Bharat Express halts at 8 stations enroute. These are: Durgapur, Asansol, Jamtara, Jasidih, Luckeesarai, Mokama, Bakhtiyarpur and Patna Saheb.
In a letter dated April 27, 2026, the Railway Board stated that the Ministry of Railways has approved an experimental stoppage for train numbers 22347/22348 Howrah-Patna-Howrah Vande Bharat Express at Jamui station. The station comes under the administrative control of the Danapur Division.
The RB also directed the zonal railway to implement the new stoppage at the earliest convenient date. The East Central Railway (ECR) is expected to announce the revised schedule of the Howrah-Patna Vande Bharat Express soon.
“This train is equipped with world class amenities and advanced safety features, including Kavach technology, which is a key step towards providing modern, speedy and comfortable means of travel to common people, professionals, businessmen, students and also tourists,” the Ministry of Railways had said earlier.
Howrah to Patna Vande Bharat Express: Timings
Train number 22347 departs from Howrah station at 3:50 pm and arrives at Patna Junction at 10:40 pm. On the return journey, train number 22348 leaves Patna Junction at 8:00 am and reaches Howrah at 2:35 pm.
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Howrah-Patna Vande Bharat train: Ticket Price
The Howrah-Patna Vande Bharat Express has 20 coaches, offering two types of seating: AC Chair Car (CC) and Executive Chair Car (EC). The fare for travelling between Howrah and Patna in the AC Chair Car is Rs 1,470, while a ticket in the Executive Chair Car costs Rs 2,695.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More