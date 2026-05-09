Railway Board approves new stop for Howrah-Patna Vande Bharat train – Check details

Railway Board has approved a new stoppage for the Howrah-Patna Vande Bharat train. (Image: Ministry of Railways)

Howrah-Patna Vande Bharat train: The Railway Board (RB) has approved a new stoppage for Howrah-Patna Vande Bharat Express train. Flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 24, 2023, the train commenced commercial operations on September 26, 2023. It is being operated and maintained by the East Central Railway (ECR) zone.

Howrah-Patna Vande Bharat Express: Distance, Travel time

The Howrah-Patna Vande Bharat Express train covers a distance of 532 km in 06:50 hrs. It runs on all days of the week except Wednesday.

Howrah-Patna Vande Bharat train to get new stop

Presently, the Howrah-Patna Vande Bharat Express halts at 8 stations enroute. These are: Durgapur, Asansol, Jamtara, Jasidih, Luckeesarai, Mokama, Bakhtiyarpur and Patna Saheb.

In a letter dated April 27, 2026, the Railway Board stated that the Ministry of Railways has approved an experimental stoppage for train numbers 22347/22348 Howrah-Patna-Howrah Vande Bharat Express at Jamui station. The station comes under the administrative control of the Danapur Division.