Railway Board approves new route for Amritsar-Katra Vande Bharat train – Check stoppages, timings

Amritsar-Katra Vande Bharat Express: The Railway Board (RB) has approved the new route for Amritsar-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra (SVDK) Vande Bharat Express train. The semi-high-speed train is being maintained and operated by the Northern Railway (NR) zone. The train was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in August, 2025. The train has enhanced passengers experience and improve connectivity in the region.
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Amritsar-Katra Vande Bharat Express route
Train number 26405/26406 Amritsar-Katra Vande Bharat Express will now run via Gurdaspur instead of Jalandhar Cantt. “Connect Northern Railway’s letter No. 1-TT/Vande Bharat/2026 dated 12.03.2026 regarding diversion of 26405/26406 Amritsar–Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Vande Bharat Express via Gurdaspur instead of Jalandhar Cantt. Railway Board approves,” the RB said in a letter dated March 23.
Amritsar-Katra Vande Bharat Express: Travel Time, Frequency
The Amritsar-Katra Vande Bharat Express will cover entire distance in 05:00 hrs. The train will now run on all days except Saturday. “Diversion of 26405/26406 Amritsar–Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Vande Bharat Express via Gurdaspur along with change in non-running day to Saturday instead of Tuesday,” the letter reads.
Amritsar-Katra Vande Bharat Train: Stoppages
The Amritsar-Katra Vande Bharat train will stop at four stations en route. These are: Batala, Gurdaspur, Pathankot and Jammu Tawi.
Train number 26406 Katra-Amritsar Vande Bharat train will leave Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra (SVDK) at 06:40 hrs to reach Amritsar at 11:40 hrs. On its return journey, the train will depart from Amritsar at 16:40 hrs to arrive in Katra at 21:45 hrs.
The Amritsar-Katra Vande Bharat Express train via Gurdaspur will be composed of 8 coaches and will have two types of seating arrangements – AC Chair Car and Executive Chair Car.
“The above changes may be given effect from advance reservation period under advice to this office. If required, the inaugural service may be planned as a special service, which should pick up its link subsequently,” the RB letter reads.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More