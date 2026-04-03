Railway Board approves new route for Amritsar-Katra Vande Bharat train – Check stoppages, timings

The Amritsar-Katra Vande Bharat Express train via Gurdaspur will be composed of 8 coaches. (Image: Ministry of Railways/File)

Amritsar-Katra Vande Bharat Express: The Railway Board (RB) has approved the new route for Amritsar-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra (SVDK) Vande Bharat Express train. The semi-high-speed train is being maintained and operated by the Northern Railway (NR) zone. The train was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in August, 2025. The train has enhanced passengers experience and improve connectivity in the region.

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Amritsar-Katra Vande Bharat Express route

Train number 26405/26406 Amritsar-Katra Vande Bharat Express will now run via Gurdaspur instead of Jalandhar Cantt. “Connect Northern Railway’s letter No. 1-TT/Vande Bharat/2026 dated 12.03.2026 regarding diversion of 26405/26406 Amritsar–Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Vande Bharat Express via Gurdaspur instead of Jalandhar Cantt. Railway Board approves,” the RB said in a letter dated March 23.