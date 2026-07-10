Railway Board approves 4 new trains, extends one service; check routes, stations and stops

However, the concerned railway zones will issue separate notifications announcing the commencement of the new train services, route extensions, and implementation of the approved stoppages.
Here is the complete list of new trains approved by the Railway Board that are set to be introduced on the IR network soon:
- Jind-Sonipat Hydrogen train
The Jind-Sonipat hydrogen train will cover 89 km in two hours. It will run as train number 74010/74009. The train will run daily. During its journey between Jind and Sonipat, train number 74010/74009 will halt at 13 railway stations. These are: Jind City, Pandu Pindara, Lalit Khera, Bhambeva, Ishapur Kheri, Butana, Khandrai, Gohana, Rabhra, Lath, Mohana Haryana, and Barwasni.
- Kartoli-Ambala City Express
The Railway Board has approved the introduction of the 14502/14501 Kartoli-Ambala City Express as a daily train service. Train number 14502 Kartoli-Ambala City Express will depart from Kartoli at 08:30 hrs and reach Ambala City at 12:55 hrs. In the return direction, train number 14501 Ambala City-Kartoli Express will leave Ambala City at 16:15 hrs and arrive at Kartoli at 20:25 hrs.
The train will halt at several important stations during its journey, including Daulatpur Chowk, Amb Andaura, Una Himachal, Nangal Dam, Anandpur Sahib, Rupnagar, Morinda, Sirhind and Rajpura.
- Chheharta-Varanasi Sant Ravidas Express
According to the Railway Board circular dated July 8, the Chheharta-Varanasi Sant Ravidas Express has been approved as a tri-weekly train service. The train will operate from Chheharta on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, while the return service from Varanasi will run on Thursday, Saturday and Monday. The service will operate with train numbers 14624/14623.
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Train number 14624 Chheharta-Varanasi Sant Ravidas Express will depart from Chheharta at 14:05 hrs and reach Varanasi at 12:15 hrs the next day. In the return direction, train number 14623 Varanasi-Chheharta Sant Ravidas Express will leave Varanasi at 19:50 hrs and arrive at Chheharta at 17:10 hrs.
During its journey, the train will halt at important stations including Amritsar, Jalandhar City, Ludhiana, Ambala Cantt, Saharanpur, Moradabad, Bareilly, Shahjahanpur, Lucknow, Sultanpur and Jaunpur City.
- Bhojudih-Bokaro Steel City passenger train
The RB has also approved the introduction of a new passenger train service between Bhojudih and Bokaro Steel City. The service will operate with train numbers 58035/58036. The train will run five days a week, with services available from Bhojudih on all days except Sunday and Thursday. Similarly, the return service from Bokaro Steel City will also operate on all days except Sunday and Thursday.
Train number 58035 Bhojudih-Bokaro Steel City Passenger will depart from Bhojudih at 08:15 hrs and reach Bokaro Steel City at 09:30 hrs. In the return direction, train number 58036 Bokaro Steel City-Bhojudih Passenger will leave Bokaro Steel City at 18:15 hrs and arrive at Bhojudih at 19:30 hrs. During its journey, the train will halt at Shewbabudih, Talgaria, Bandhdih, Chas and Ispatnagar stations.
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- Extension of Delhi-Daulatpur Chowk Express up to Kartoli
The RB also approved the extension of train number 14053/14054 Delhi-Daulatpur Chowk Express up to Kartoli. Train number 14053 Delhi-Kartoli Express will depart from Delhi at 22:50 hrs and reach Kartoli at 07:50 hrs. In the return direction, train number 14054 Kartoli-Delhi Express will leave Kartoli at 20:55 hrs and arrive at Delhi at 05:00 hrs.