Railway Board approves 4 new trains, extends one service; check routes, stations and stops

The Railway Board has approved four new train services and extended one existing service to improve connectivity. (Image: Ministry of Railways)

Indian Railways’ new trains: The Railway Board (RB) has approved the introduction of four new train services across Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Punjab. It also extended the service of one existing train. The move is aimed at improving rail connectivity between several cities and providing passengers with more travel options across the Indian Railways (IR) network.

However, the concerned railway zones will issue separate notifications announcing the commencement of the new train services, route extensions, and implementation of the approved stoppages.

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Here is the complete list of new trains approved by the Railway Board that are set to be introduced on the IR network soon: