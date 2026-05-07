Railway Board approves new Amrit Bharat train for Uttar Pradesh: Check route, stops, timings

Uttar Pradesh's new Amrit Bharat Express train will run on a weekly basis. (Image: Ministry of Railways)

Amrit Bharat Express: The Railway Board (RB) has approved the introduction of a new Amrit Bharat Express train for Uttar Pradesh. These trains offer a travel experience comparable to the Vande Bharat Express, but are specifically designed to provide affordable service for passengers from lower and lower-middle income category.

Last month, the Ministry of Railways launched two Amrit Bharat Express trains between Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. These are: Banaras-Hadapsar (Pune) Amrit Bharat Express and Ayodhya Cantt-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (Mumbai) Amrit Bharat Express.

Uttar Pradesh to get new Amrit Bharat Express train: Route

The national transporter has approved the introduction of new Amrit Bharat Express train Delhi and Gorakhpur. This new train is expected to further improve rail connectivity between Uttar Pradesh and the national capital.