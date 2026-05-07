Railway Board approves new Amrit Bharat train for Uttar Pradesh: Check route, stops, timings

Amrit Bharat Express: The Railway Board (RB) has approved the introduction of a new Amrit Bharat Express train for Uttar Pradesh. These trains offer a travel experience comparable to the Vande Bharat Express, but are specifically designed to provide affordable service for passengers from lower and lower-middle income category.
Last month, the Ministry of Railways launched two Amrit Bharat Express trains between Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. These are: Banaras-Hadapsar (Pune) Amrit Bharat Express and Ayodhya Cantt-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (Mumbai) Amrit Bharat Express.
Uttar Pradesh to get new Amrit Bharat Express train: Route
The national transporter has approved the introduction of new Amrit Bharat Express train Delhi and Gorakhpur. This new train is expected to further improve rail connectivity between Uttar Pradesh and the national capital.
In a letter dated April 27, 2026 the RB said: “Ministry of Railways approves introduction of Gorakhpur-Delhi Amrit Bharat Express.”
Currently, an Amrit Bharat Express runs between Anand Vihar Terminal (ANVT) and Darbhanga Junction, with Gorakhpur Junction serving as one of the key halts.
The Delhi-Gorakhpur-Delhi Amrit Bharat Express will run as train number 14046/14045. During its journey, the train will stop at 11 stations enroute. These are: Ghaziabad, Moradabad, Bareilly, Shahjahanpur, Sitapur, Burhwal, Gonda, Balrampur, Barhni, Siddarth Nagar and Anand Nagar.
The Gorakhpur-Delhi-Gorakhpur Amrit Bharat Express train will run on a weekly basis. The train will depart from Delhi and Gorakhpur on every Tuesday. Train number 14046 will depart from Delhi at 00:40 hrs and reach Gorakhpur at 15:50 hrs, the next day. On the return journey, train number 14045 will leave Gorakhpur Junction at 9:40 PM and reach Delhi Junction at 12:50 PM the following day.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More