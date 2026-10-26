Railway Board approves Vande Bharat train manufactured in Punjab for speeds up to 160 kmph

Vande Bharat train latest update: The Railway Board has approved the introduction of an Alstom-powered Vande Bharat Chair Car trainset manufactured at Rail Coach Factory (RCF), Kapurthala, for speeds of up to 160 kmph on the Indian Railways network. However, this is subject to specified safety and operational conditions.

According to a Railway Board letter, the approval covers a 16-car Vande Bharat trainset equipped with an Alstom propulsion system. The trainset must operate on tracks meeting the prescribed standards under the Indian Railways Permanent Way Manual (IRPWM), 2024, including track geometry requirements for a maximum speed of 160 kmph.

The approval follows recommendations and technical clearances from the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) and the Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety (CCRS).

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The Board has stipulated that zonal railways must comply with the conditions laid down in the final speed certificate before introducing the trainset. “Observance of all conditions laid down in RDSO’s Final Speed Certificate No. MC/TSBD/BT, dated 21.07.2026, to be read along with the latest available amendments, if any, for operation up to a maximum speed of 160 kmph, shall be ensured on the Railway while seeking the sanction of the General Manager for introduction of 16-car formation Vande Bharat Trainset (Chair Car) with Alstom propulsion system on the Railway,” reads the letter.

Track infrastructure must meet the prescribed requirements for running trains at speeds above 110 kmph and up to 160 kmph, it said.

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However, alongside the speed approval, the Railway Board has highlighted several technical and safety-related requirements for the Alstom-powered Vande Bharat trainset.

The Board has asked the RDSO and RCF to re-examine the rating of certain equipment, including the traction motor. The document notes that the traction motor in this trainset is rated at 270 kW, compared with 210 kW in the Medha-powered version and 225 kW in the Siemens-powered version.

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The Board also raised concerns about using single-pole miniature circuit breakers (MCBs) in the Electrical Control Cabinets, replacing the double-pole MCBs used in earlier Vande Bharat Chair Car versions. It said the arrangement could make it difficult to trace faults during failures or malfunctions and directed that the issue be corrected in the current trainset as soon as possible. Future trainsets must be equipped with double-pole MCBs, it added.

“The MCB provided in Electrical Control Cabinets (ECC) are single pole instead of double pole provided in earlier version of Vande Bharat Chair car. This poses serious concerns for tracing the faults in case of any failure or malfunction. This shall be corrected in this rake a’, the earliest & all future rakes shall be tumed out with double pole MCB,” the letter reads.

The Board has also directed that fire extinguishers be properly secured and that doors of all equipment cubicles be locked and secured. Future production must include fire-survival cables for CCTV systems and crash-hardened memory modules.

Maintenance, emergency preparedness and passenger safety

The approval also lays down requirements for maintenance, staff training and passenger safety. It said that onboard staff must receive training to handle emergencies, including fires and passenger alarm operations.

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“In case of emergency, to uncouple the semi-permanent coupler within 15 min, necessary tools required for this operation must be made a part of driver/guard tool kit. Action to be taken in case of emergencies situations like fire, Passenger Alarm operation etc. in which immediate action is required for passenger safety. Operation of fire barrier doors during emergency. Necessary training to concerned staff regarding handling the train in different conditions under which rake is need to be withdrawn from service (such as defective door, deflated spring, communication failure etc.) shall be ensured,” it said.

The Railway Board has further directed that the driver’s cab remain locked from the inside while the train is running to prevent unauthorised entry. Proper earthing of the coach body and electrical panels, reliable communication between the locomotive pilot, train manager and station master, and suitable temperature conditions inside coaches must also be maintained.

“Suitable setting of temperature inside coaches shall be maintained to ensure comfortable conditions to passengers, considering ambient condition and frequent opening & closing of doors. Regular announcements shall be made through PA system informing all persons other than passengers to disembark from the train before its departure. Also, pre-recorded Passenger safety announcement in three languages (Regional, Hindi & English) should be made during run to sensitize passengers about personal safety norms to be observed during travel. Provision should be made for ‘Divyangjan’ and Senior Citizens as per prescribed norms. Trilingual (Local language, Hindi, English) stickers indicating the same should be pasted at appropriate locations,” reads the letter.