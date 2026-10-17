Rail electrification upgrade across 596 track km to support Vande Bharat, 160 kmph trains on Delhi-Mumbai route

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Kota Division of West Central Railway has upgraded rail electrification across 596 track kilometres to support future Vande Bharat services, 160 kmph train operations and increased traffic capacity on the Delhi-Mumbai route.

Written by: Anish Mondal
3 min readOct 17, 2026 01:47 PM IST
Kota Division upgrades rail electrification across 596 track km to support future Vande Bharat services and 160 kmph train operations. (Image generated using AI)Kota Division upgrades rail electrification across 596 track km to support future Vande Bharat services and 160 kmph train operations. (Image generated using AI)
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Rail electrification upgrade: The Ministry of Railways has upgraded electrification infrastructure across 596 track km (TKM) in the Kota Division of West Central Railway (WCR) to support future Vande Bharat services, train operations at speeds of up to 160 kmph and increased traffic on the Delhi-Mumbai route.

As part of the upgrade, the division commissioned a modern 2×25 kV traction power supply system across a 128 TKM section between Salabad and Murhesi Rampur. The latest development takes the total length covered by the advanced traction system in the Kota Division to 596 TKM.

According to Saurabh Jain, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Kota Division, the upgraded system is designed to meet the higher electricity requirements of faster passenger trains and freight services while improving power supply capacity, voltage stability and reliability.

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“As Indian Railways moves towards higher speeds and greater traffic density, a robust and reliable traction power supply system becomes essential. The 2×25 kV system will help meet the increased electrical demand arising from faster trains and more frequent train movements,” Jain said.

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Fourth traction substation commissioned at Bharatpur

The division has also energised a 2×25 kV Traction Substation (TSS) at Bharatpur, which is now operating at full load. It is the fourth such substation in the division, following the commissioning of facilities at Suwasra, Gangapur City Junction and Ramganj Mandi.

The traction system has been commissioned across three sections: 368 TKM between Nagda and Rawtha Road, 100 TKM between Malarna and Piloda, and 128 TKM between Salabad and Murhesi Rampur.

“The upgraded infrastructure includes 12 Sub-Sectioning Posts (SSPs), seven Sectioning Posts (SPs) and four Traction Substations (TSSs). The newly energised section includes two Sectioning Posts at Salabad and Murhesi Rampur and two Sub-Sectioning Posts at Pingora and Jajanpatti,” Jain added.

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Support faster trains and higher traffic

The railway official said that the 2×25 kV traction system is designed to supply higher electrical power over long railway sections while reducing voltage drops.

“The strengthened infrastructure will be particularly beneficial as Indian Railways expands automatic signalling systems, which facilitate the movement of more trains at shorter intervals. With adequate traction power availability, the division will be better equipped to support increased train frequency, high-speed passenger services and heavier freight operations in the future,” he said.

The upgrade is also relevant to Indian Railways’ Mission Raftaar, which envisages train operations at speeds of up to 160 kmph on the Delhi-Mumbai corridor.

The improved traction infrastructure is also expected to support future Vande Bharat services and strengthen the network’s ability to handle increased passenger and freight traffic.

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However, operating trains at 160 kmph also requires suitable track infrastructure, signalling systems and the necessary operational clearances. The electrification upgrade is one part of the broader effort to improve speed and capacity on the corridor.

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

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