Rail electrification upgrade across 596 track km to support Vande Bharat, 160 kmph trains on Delhi-Mumbai route

Rail electrification upgrade: The Ministry of Railways has upgraded electrification infrastructure across 596 track km (TKM) in the Kota Division of West Central Railway (WCR) to support future Vande Bharat services, train operations at speeds of up to 160 kmph and increased traffic on the Delhi-Mumbai route.

As part of the upgrade, the division commissioned a modern 2×25 kV traction power supply system across a 128 TKM section between Salabad and Murhesi Rampur. The latest development takes the total length covered by the advanced traction system in the Kota Division to 596 TKM.

According to Saurabh Jain, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Kota Division, the upgraded system is designed to meet the higher electricity requirements of faster passenger trains and freight services while improving power supply capacity, voltage stability and reliability.