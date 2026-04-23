Rail corridor for Odisha bauxite mines days after tribal-police clash

The notification came days after a violent clash broke out between tribals and police over the construction of a 3.5-km approach road to the Sijimali block.

As tribals in Odisha’s Rayagada district continue to protest against the proposed bauxite mining project in Sijimali, the Centre has notified a dedicated rail corridor for the Sijimali and Kutrumali mines.

The new broad gauge (BG) line connecting Tikiri station to the Kutrumali and Sijimali bauxite mines on the Waltair division under East Coast Railway (ECoR) was notified in an order issued by the railway zone on Tuesday. The notification came days after a violent clash broke out between tribals and police over the construction of a 3.5-km approach road to the Sijimali block. Over 40 policemen and nearly 25 tribals sustained injuries in the clash.