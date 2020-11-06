Rail board chairman hints at train service resumption in Punjab

The protesting farmer outfits in Punjab, however, claimed that all the 33 rail blockades were cleared by them on October 22

In first indication that the Railways is ready to resume train services in Punjab, Railway Board Chairman VK Yadav Thursday said the Punjab government has assured that all blockades on rail premises by protesters will be cleared by Friday morning. He said the train services will resume once “all the tracks are under rail control”.

Addressing a press briefing in Delhi, Yadav said a joint team of Punjab government officials and RPF has been formed to conduct ground surveys in order to ascertain if it was safe to run trains.

“We have been assured by the Punjab government that all blockades will be removed by Friday morning. While one was removed yesterday, 14 of 31 blockades were removed on Thursday. Our maintenance teams are ready and as soon as tracks are under rail control, we will run trains,” Yadav said.

Director General of Railway Protection Force Arun Kumar said the Punjab DGP has assured him that the state police was in talks with leaders of the agitating farm unions and the blockades would be removed on Friday.

Asked if a condition was laid down by Railway Minister Piyush Goyal linking the central farm laws to the resumption of trains during a meeting with Congress leaders, Yadav, who was present in the meeting, denied the same.

“The minister was very clear in his stand. He said train services could resume only under one condition that all blockades are removed and we get the state government’s assurance of safety and security of the trains. He did not link the resumption of services to the farm bills in anyway,” the railway board chairman said.

In Chandigarh, Krantikari Kisan Union president Darshan Pal said that all the main railway tracks were cleared of agitators on October 22. “Since then, nobody is staging protest on these tracks. Only two private lines of thermal plants were blocked by BKU (Ugrahan) but that had nothing to do with the main line traffic.”

He said none of the 30 agitating farmers organisations were blocking rail traffic. “They are unnecessarily blaming the farmers. They did not want to resume train traffic.”

Darshan Singh Kokrikalan of BKU (Ugrahan) too claimed that the outfit was not blocking any mainline track. “We had been sitting on the two private tracks to private thermal plants. Now, we would clear those also Friday and sit on a dharna outside the main gate of these thermal plants,” he said.

The Railways claimed to have already suffered an estimated Rs 1,200 crore in losses due to the agitation in Punjab on the train tracks.

According to data from the Railways over 2,225 freight rakes carrying vital commodities could not be operated till date due to the blockades caused by the protestors. Around 1,350 trains have been forced to be cancelled or diverted.

Train services in Punjab have been suspended since September 24 due farmers’ protests over the three farm bills passed in Parliament. While it had resumed for a few days in October, it was suspended again due to concerns over safety and security of train crew members.

