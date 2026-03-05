Raijor Dal fields candidates on seats claimed by Congress as seat-sharing talks hits roadblock

The lists also indicate differences between the two parties on seat-sharing.

A day after the Congress announced a first list of 42 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections, its ally Raijor Dal followed suit announcing a list of 11 candidates.

These announcements by both parties have been made even before the seat-sharing arrangement – something that the two parties have locked horns over – has been finalised. The lists also indicate differences between the two parties on seat-sharing.

Of the 11 candidates the Raijor Dal – a regional party led by Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi formed in the aftermath of the 2019-2020 agitation in Assam against the enactment of the Citizenship Amendment Act – one is student leader Rahul Chetry from the Margherita constituency in Upper Assam. On Tuesday, the Congress had also announced its candidate for the Margherita constituency: Prateek Bordoloi, who is the son of current Nagaon MP Pradyut Bordoloi. Pradyut Bordoloi had himself represented the Margherita constituency four times till 2016.