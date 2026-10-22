His photos on protests taken down by Bikaner House, Vadra son Raihan: Wrong to curb art

Visual artist and curator Raihan Rajiv Vadra, son of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and businessman Robert Vadra, said Wednesday that he was told by authorities to “remove/replace 74 out of 105” photographs, many of them related to the recent protests by students and youth in New Delhi, hours before his exhibition No Idea Is Final was due to open at Bikaner House in the Capital.

By evening, barely 35 exhibits remained, and authorities also objected to the blank frames that had replaced the photographs taken down.

“As a citizen and an artist, for me it was my duty to take and display these images,” Raihan said. “Any restrictions on art in my opinion are wrong and futile. No matter how many such restrictions are placed, the art itself will find a way to reach the people.”

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

The Indian Express reached out to officials at Bikaner House for comment, but there was no immediate response.

New agency PTI quoted Raihan’s mother Priyanka Gandhi Vadra calling the move ridiculous and “muzzling” the voice of the youth across the nation. “Today it’s him, tomorrow it will be another artist,” she said,

The photographs at the centre of the dispute document the last six months of public movements in Delhi, “but through the lens of movement and rhythm,” Raihan said.

The 26-year-old artist describes shooting them as a participant as much as an observer. “It was fascinating capturing a gathering from within, and seeing the poetry that large movements bring out,” he said.

Story continues below this ad

Speaking to The Indian Express, Raihan said, “The first objection was raised at 6 pm the day before the show and I was told that they would revert. The first written objection was sent to me at 3.30 pm (Wednesday), three hours before the show opened, giving me 30 minutes to remove/replace 74 out of 105 images.”

He said the only explanation he received was that “the timing and the context” of the works was inappropriate and overtly political, and that with the whole city fortified, this was not the right time to show such images.

In a statement circulated at the venue, Raihan said his team had replaced the photographs with blank frames. “We were then told that those were also unacceptable and would have to be removed as well,” he wrote.

On the venue for his exhibition, he said, “I had shared a layout with them on the 15th of October, which they today said to me was not legible/readable.” He had already removed photographs containing political slogans, since the venue has a policy against “political content”.

Story continues below this ad

“At no point did they say that each artwork would be under review. Nor did they ask me to furnish all images beforehand,” he said. His statement from the preview of the show stated that the proposal was approved on June 30, 2025 and “stated clearly that the exhibit would feature images depicting themes of choice, control and unity”.

The photographs that were being asked to be taken down also included the ones with the national flag. “I was shocked to see that they also wanted me to remove images of the Indian flag,” Raihan said. “I objected and told them that I myself would not remove any of these. As soon as I was off premises, they removed the image themselves.”

Raihan, who also founded the Usual Suspects gallery and the You Cannot Miss This art collective, said, “I find their decision and frankly their policy itself strange. All art, in my opinion, is political.”

He said the episode has sharpened his view of what public cultural spaces owe. “For me, it has been a surprise to see this unfold. It’s my view that public cultural venues have a responsibility not just towards the people that own or run them but also to the public at large. Any venue censoring artworks and content, regardless of whom they offend or disrupt, is wrong.”

Story continues below this ad

He describes No Idea Is Final as a work that is a break from his earlier method. “The central theme was to curate an art show of works that speak to me first and then fit into a theme second. It was a step away from how I had done things previously, which was curating a story first and then working the artworks into it,” he said. The works span from wildlife, public movements, abstract images.

The remaining works stay open to the public until October 25. “I will soon display the entire collection at another venue,” he said on Instagram.