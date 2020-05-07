Chhattisgarh: 7 hospitalised after gas leak at paper mill in Raigadh

Raigadh gas leak: Of the seven, three were said to be in a serious condition, and were being shifted to the capital, Raipur. (Representational Image) Raigadh gas leak: Of the seven, three were said to be in a serious condition, and were being shifted to the capital, Raipur. (Representational Image)

At least seven workers were hospitalsed in Chhattisgarh’s Raigadh district on Thursday after being exposed to poisonous gas while cleaning a paper mill. Of the seven, three were said to be in a serious condition, and were being shifted to the capital, Raipur.

“We were not informed about the incident. We got to know about it from the hospital,” Superintendent of Police (Raigadh) Santosh Singh said.

The leak began last night while workers were cleaning the mill, which had been closed due to the lockdown and was expected to reopen soon.

