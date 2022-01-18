After raid on his kin, Congress says ‘Channi most popular leader, BJP making a mistake’

A day after the Congress put out a brief video on its official Twitter handle, virtually projecting Charanjit Singh Channi as its chief minister face in Punjab, the party today said he was the most popular leader in the state and argued that the raids at the premises of his relative was an attack on Punjab and Punjabiyat.

The party argued Channi is not Captain Amarinder Singh who could be suppressed by the BJP. It alleged that the raids on the kin of Channi, the only Dalit chief minister in the country, reveals the BJP’s anti-dalit mindset.

“The entire country knows…all your media surveys are showing that the most popular leader in Punjab is Channi….the BJP is committing a mistake. This is Charanjit Singh Channi and not Captain Amarinder Singh. The BJP is committing a mistake by trying to scare and muzzle him. He will keep standing tall,” AICC in charge for Punjab Harish Choudhary said at a press conference he addressed with Congress communication department head Randeep Surjewala.

The two parried questions on the video put out by the Congress’s official twitter handle and whether he will be projected as the CM face.

The video was lifted from a lenghty interview Bollywood actor-turned-philanthropist Sonu Sood and his sister and Congress’s Moga candidate Malvika Sood had given to journalist Barkha Dutt for her YouTube channel Mojo Story.

Answering questions on whether he would enter politics one day and whether any party had offered to project him as its CM face, he said “it was discussed on a very serious note.” He, however, did not reveal which party had made the offer to him.

He then went on to add that “the real Chief Minister is the one who is brought to the chair, not the one who has to struggle to reach there, not the one who has to say that he is the CM candidate and that he deserves it”. The real CM, Sood said, should be a “back-bencher who should be brought to the forefront and told that he will be the CM. Only such a person can bring about change”.

The Congress picked up that comment from the video and made it into a 36-second clip in which Channi makes an appearance 12 times.