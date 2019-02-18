Rahul’s Make in India criticism: Goyal hits back, gives Rae Bareli coach factory example

The modern Coach Factory (MCF) in Rae Bareli may manufacture bullet trains in the future, whereas during the Congress rule it could only do minor work on some coaches, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal wrote in a social media post on Sunday as a counter to Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s criticism of “Make in India”.

Advertising

Goyal’s remarks come in the wake of Rahul’s tweet on Saturday about Vande Bharat Express, which suffered a breakdown due to a snag. Addressing Modi, Rahul had tweeted that most people felt Make in India had failed and that it needed a “serious rethink”.

In his post titled “A Make in India mirror to Rahul Gandhi”, Goyal took the MCF in Rae Bareli — Sonia Gandhi’s constituency — as an example to say that the UPA government had for years failed Rae Bareli, “Rahul Gandhi’s family fiefdom for the last 70 years”.

Although the factory’s foundation stone was laid in 2007, construction began only in May 2010 and since then till 2014, it had only refurbished 375 coaches brought from Rail Coach Factory in Kapurthala, instead of producing 1,000 coaches a year as was promised by the UPA government, he wrote.

Goyal wrote that the factory could make fully formed coaches only after the Modi government came to power and it has been doubling its production every year since then.

Advertising

He said Rahul had insulted Indian engineers by mocking Make in India. “For somebody who was unable to explain why Engineers Day is celebrated, he (Rahul) insulted the hardworking engineers of Railways who have put in backbreaking effort to build the Vande Bharat Express,” he said, adding that development had become a people’s movement under the Modi government. “I request Shri Rahul Gandhi to join this movement.”