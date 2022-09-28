scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 27, 2022

Rahul Yatra Day 20: A moment of silence for Uttarakhand resort murder victim, says BJP doesn’t respect women

Rahul said the BJP and the RSS viewed women as objects and second-class citizens. Whenever a woman is abused, BJP would find fault in her.

Rahul during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kerala on Tuesday. (PTI)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami destroyed evidence in the Ankita Bhandari murder case by bringing down portions of the resort where she worked.

Addressing Congress workers as part of his Bharat Jodo Yatra at Pandikkad in Malappuram, Rahul said, “We have the best example how the BJP and the RSS treat women in the country. What did the Chief Minister do in the case? He destroyed the resort owned by the accused BJP leader so that nobody can find any evidence. This is how BJP treats the women,’’ he said.

Rahul said the BJP and the RSS viewed women as objects and second-class citizens. Whenever a woman is abused, BJP would find fault in her. “A country which cannot respect its women can never ever achieve anything,” he said. Rahul and the gathering also observed a moment of silence for Ankita.

On the 20th day of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul met a group of farmers, who shared with him the crisis in the state’s farm sector.

First published on: 28-09-2022 at 01:28:15 am
Bhagwant Mann tables trust motion: AAP MLAs not for sale

