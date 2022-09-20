Rahul: Won’t allow BJP-RSS ideology to divide country

Continuing the Kerala leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said “BJP wants to build an India where a handful of people control the country”. “The BJP spreads hatred and violence and we will not allow the ideology of the RSS to divide our country,” he said.

Addressing the party workers at Kanichukulangara in Alappuzha, Rahul said: “An India where millions and millions of people are drowning in poverty, youngsters cannot dream about being employed, that is the idea behind BJP. We will not allow an India where millions are unemployed or people are drowning in high prices.”

Rahul said when the idea came up there was a suggestion that he should go by car. “I said clearly that if you are going to do this by a car, Rahul Gandhi would not go by car. If you want to do a yatra, you should have respect for people who cannot drive a car,” he said.

Rahul began the day’s yatra early in the morning interacting with fishermen at Alappuzha coast. They raised concern about rising fuel prices, dwindling fish stock and lack of social welfare schemes and educational opportunities for the coastal community.

At Thottappally in Alappuzha, Rahul met local people who have been protesting against sand mining for the last 466 days. Later in the day, he cruised in a houseboat in the backwaters of Alappuzha and met the operators in the tourism industry. Boat owners and employees raised their concerns in the sector.

In connection with Rahul’s yatra, a snake boat race was held at the backwaters. When three snake boats ventured into the backwaters, Rahul joined one of them as a rower. He tweeted: “When we all work together in perfect harmony, there is nothing we cannot accomplish.”

