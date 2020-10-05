Kisan Bachao rally: Rahul visit only for political tourism, says BJP

Rahul Gandhi, Amarinder Singh and Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar (driving the tractor) during a rally against the farm laws, at Badhni Kalan in Moga Sunday. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh)

Asked about Rahul Gandhi’s “Adani Ambani ki sarkar” remark, Punjab BJP president Ashwani Sharma on Sunday said the Congress leader’s comment reflected a lack of knowledge about farmers’ issues.

“He has just come here to gain some political mileage and is not well-versed with the ground issues. Congress itself made promises regarding opening up markets for farmers in its manifestos in 2014 and 2019… BJP has gone one step forward and delivered more,” said Sharma.

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh said Gandhi had come for political tourism. “He should tell the farmers of Punjab why the Congress government in Punjab has not delivered on its promise of waiving off Rs 90,000 crore worth of farm loans.”

