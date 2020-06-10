Rahul to Rajnath: Has China occupied Indian territory?

Rahul and Singh had sparred on social media on Monday after the Congress MP took a dig at Home Minister Amit Shah over his remarks that India is the only country after the US and Israel “able to protect” its borders under the Narendra Modi government. Rahul and Singh had sparred on social media on Monday after the Congress MP took a dig at Home Minister Amit Shah over his remarks that India is the only country after the US and Israel “able to protect” its borders under the Narendra Modi government.

Referring to the India-China standoff along the LAC in Ladakh, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday asked Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to disclose whether Chinese forces have occupied Indian territory.

Rahul tweeted, “Once RM [Raksha Mantri] is done commenting on the hand symbol, can he answer: Have the Chinese occupied Indian territory in Ladakh?” He had tweeted along similar lines last week, too: “Can GOI [Government of India] please confirm that no Chinese soldiers have entered India?”

Rahul and Singh had sparred on social media on Monday after the Congress MP took a dig at Home Minister Amit Shah over his remarks that India is the only country after the US and Israel "able to protect" its borders under the Narendra Modi government. "Sab ko maloom hai 'seema' ki haqeekat lekin/ dil ke khush rakhne ko 'Shah-yad' ye khayal achchha hai (everyone knows the reality of the border, but the illusion is good to keep the heart happy)," Rahul posted, tweaking a famous Urdu couplet by Mirza Ghalib.

Singh hit back in the same coin, tweeting a couplet from Ghalib to say that “if there is pain in the ‘hand’ you apply medicine, but then what do you do when ‘hand’ itself become the source of pain.”

Hand is the Congress party’s election symbol. This led to Rahul’s tweet on Tuesday.

