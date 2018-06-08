Rahul Gandhi to address booth workers in Mumbai on June 12

Rahul is scheduled to visit Thane district for a court hearing in an ongoing defamation case filed by a RSS worker. Rahul is scheduled to visit Thane district for a court hearing in an ongoing defamation case filed by a RSS worker.

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Rahul Gandhi will address the booth-level party workers on June 12 in Mumbai. The meeting, which is a first-of-its-kind, is part of the party’s drive to mobilise party workers ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. It also comes in wake of the similar exercise undertaken by BJP leaders across the country, including its outreach programme.

Rahul is scheduled to visit Thane district for a court hearing in an ongoing defamation case filed by a RSS worker. In the second half of June 12, Rahul will address the party workers at Exhibition Centre Hall at Goregaon in Western Suburbs of Mumbai.

Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam said, “It is an exercise to connect with the hardworking workers at the grassroots. It also marks the preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.” While urging the party workers to attend the meeting in large numbers, Nirupam said, “ This will be the first interaction of Rahul with the party workers after taking charge as the Congress president.”

Earlier, commenting on the BJP president Amit Shah’s outreach programme in Mumbai, where he visited industrialist Ratan Tata and actor Madhuri Dixit Nene, leader of the opposition Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil said, “It shows BJP is losing ground. It would have served them better to reach out to the farmers in drought-hit regions of Maharashtra and provide a helping hand.” The BJP top leadership should have chosen to reach out to the farmers facing problems.

Chiding the BJP’s outreach to Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, Vikhe-patil said, “We wonder what deal was struck at the meeting. The BJP-Sena unity does not affect Congress, which has chartered its own plans and programmes to earn the support of people in the coming polls.” While questioning the Sena’s double standards, he said, “On one hand they declare to fight alone. Next moment they are seen in talks with the BJP. Such rhetoric will not go well with public, who will teach them lessons in the next elections.”

