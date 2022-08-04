Rahul Gandhi targets RSS over hoisting of Tricolour

A DAY after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP leaders changed their profile picture on social media platforms to the Tricolour, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday targeted the RSS, saying it had not hoisted the national flag at its headquarters for 52 years after Independence.

Rahul’s attack came on a day BJP leaders and ministers questioned the absence of opposition MPs at a Tiranga bike rally from Red Fort to Parliament organised by the Ministry of Culture.

Rahul and senior Congress leaders too changed their social media display pictures to an image of India’s first PM Jawaharlal Nehru holding the national flag.

In a Facebook post later, he said: “Lakhs of people laid down their lives to keep the Tricolour flying high. But one organisation always refused to adopt the Tricolour… it did not hoist the Tricolour at its headquarters for 52 years… insulted the Tricolour and today those who emerged from that organisation are talking about the history of Tricolour, organising a ‘har ghar tiranga’ campaign.”

“I want to ask…why did the RSS not the hoist the Tricolour at its headquarters for 52 years, why the livelihoods of those who make national flag being destroyed,” he said.