Rahul spreading false propaganda on Assam farmer scheme: Himanta

With the political spat over farm loan waiver intensifying after the three newly elected Congress governments announced loan waivers, Assam’s Finance minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday accused Congress president Rahul Gandhi of spreading “false propaganda” for “petty politics”.

Advertising

Taking strong exception to Rahul’s comments that the BJP-led government in Assam “woke up” after the Congress’s thrust on agricultural issues and announced schemes for farmers, Sarma, who spearheads the BJP in the Northeast, said Rahul will soon seek credit even for sunlight that follows rains.

“The Congress party has managed to wake the CMs of Assam & Gujarat from their deep slumber. PM is still asleep. We will wake him up too,” Rahul tweeted on Thursday afternoon.

In reply, Sarma said the Assam government’s schemes were announced long before to commemorate farmers’ uprising at Patharughat in the state against the British rule in 1894. These schemes have nothing to do with any loan waiver, he asserted, adding that they aim to give 25 per cent subsidy to farmers on loan, and also to make it interest-free.

Advertising

The scheme will ensure that farmers remain part of the banking system, he maintained.

Addressing the media here, Sarma said, “Does this fellow (Rahul Gandhi) know about the Patharughat uprising? He is indulging in false propaganda. This uprising is a sentimental issue for the people of Assam, and he has no right to bring his petty politics into this. It demeans our sacrifice.”

The BJP leader, who had headed a group of ministers that recommended lower GST slabs for more goods, also slammed the Congress chief over his constant criticism of the new indirect tax regime. “Sometimes he calls it Gabbar Singh Tax. Then he also demands that oil products be brought under it. He should first make up his mind,” Sarma said.