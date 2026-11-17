Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Monday said his parents fought only once in life. He said father Rajiv Gandhi would have been proud of his mother Sonia Gandhi for her achievements. Rahul was speaking about the relationship between his parents and the impact of his father’s death at the launch of Sonia’s memoir, ‘Belonging: A Journey of Love’, in New Delhi on Monday. “She belonged to my father, and my father belonged to her,” the Congress leader said.

The book, published by HarperCollins India, was released on November 10.

Rahul Gandhi recalled that his parents first met at the Varsity restaurant on St Andrews Street (now reportedly closed) in Cambridge. Years later, when he went to study there, he visited the restaurant with his girlfriend to see where they had met.

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He remembered the restaurant’s yellow door and the man who showed them to a table. When Rahul Gandhi told him that his parents had met there, the man recognised them. The restaurant’s chicken chasseur, however, did not impress him.

“If you want to fall in love, go to Varsity restaurant,” Rahul Gandhi joked, “but never eat the chicken chasseur… the food’s horrible.”

Rahul Gandhi Ji shared a story of his college days when he went with his “girlfriend” to the same Varsity restaurant in the Cambridge where Rajiv Gandhi Ji and Sonia Gandhi Ji had met for the first time. Listen to the whole story..😀 https://t.co/bl9K8IRr0I — Shantanu (@shaandelhite) November 16, 2026

He also recalled that the only time he saw his parents argue was when Rajiv Gandhi was speaking on the phone with Amarinder Singh and not listening to Sonia.

Rahul Gandhi said: “I see Amrinder Singh ji here… We saw them [Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi] argue, but we only saw them fight once. The coincidence of coincidences, my father was speaking to Amrinder Singh on the phone when it happened… That was the only time we ever saw them fight.”

Recalling his parents’ close bond Rahul said, “There would be Papa, and on Papa’s lap, there would be Mama… Now, I thought this was a normal thing. So I would go to my friend’s house, but their parents wouldn’t be sitting on each other’s lap, and I’d ask my friend, ‘What is going on? Why is your mother not sitting on your father’s lap?'” he said.

#WATCH | Delhi: At the launch event of Sonia Gandhi’s memoir, ‘Belonging: A Journey of Love’, Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says, “I see Amrinder Singh Ji here… We saw them (Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi) argue, but we only saw them fight once. The coincidence of coincidences, my father was speaking to Amrinder Singh on the phone when it happened… That was the only time we ever saw them fight. I’ve never seen this in another house. Every meal, there would be Papa, and on Papa’s lap, there would be Mamma. I thought this was a normal thing, so I would go to my friend’s house, and they wouldn’t be sitting in each other’s laps. I’d ask my friends, “Guys, what is going on? Why is your mother not sitting on your father’s lap?” At lunchtime, dinnertime, Mamma was sitting on Papa’s lap…” (Source: Congress) — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2026

“This is what we grew up with,” Rahul Gandhi added.

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“And then we saw it all get smashed…. suddenly… We saw one of our anchors [Indira Gandhi] get shot, and then we saw our biggest anchor [Rajiv] get blown to pieces,” he said.

Sonia Gandhi has no memory of the day Rajiv Gandhi died, he said; the account in her book was pieced together with help from her daughter, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Rahul Gandhi described the period after Rajiv Gandhi’s death as a turning point for his mother. The cheerful, outgoing woman he knew changed after losing her husband, he said. He added that people across India helped her find a new sense of belonging.

He also said Sonia Gandhi had survived cancer four times, and praised her courage. “Not once in my life have I seen her scared,” he said.

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Several INDIA bloc leaders attended the launch, including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay. Amarinder Singh, a BJP leader and former Congress member, was also present.

The BJP has accused Sonia Gandhi of “whitewashing” events in the memoir, while Congress leaders have praised it as candid and lauded her achievements.