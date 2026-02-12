Rahul slams Govt over US deal; He is misleading House, will file privilege notice, says Rijiju

Mounting a sharp attack on the government, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi Wednesday targeted the Prime Minister over the India-US trade deal saying it was going to compromise the country’s energy security and farm interests.

Participating in a House discussion on the Union Budget, Gandhi used a martial arts “grip” and “chokehold” analogy to target the government. “You are telling us that energy and finance are being weaponised, and then you are having it done to you; you are having it done to our farmers; you are having it done to our youngsters. You are handing over our data. How can you even make these statements? How can you even come to this House…,” he said.

His remarks — some of which were not taken on record following directions from Jagdambika Pal who was chairing the proceedings — drew an angry response from the treasury benches.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said a privilege notice will be moved against Gandhi. “We are going to file a privilege notice against Rahul Gandhi for misleading the House and making baseless statements,” he said.

Quoting House rules, Rijiju said when a member intends to make a serious charge against another member, then one has to give notice and substantiate the allegation.

Gandhi said he will authenticate what he said. Stepping out of the House, he told reporters: “There are (US) Department of Justice files on Epstein files naming (Union Minister) Hardeep Puri and (industrialist) Anil Ambani. In an ongoing case against Adani, summons have been issued. The Government of India has not responded for the last 18 months. There is direct pressure on the Prime Minister. The main thing is that no PM would do this in a normal situation. In a normal situation, no PM would do what has happened in terms of data, farmers, defence and energy security. Someone would do this only when there is a certain choke on him.”

Earlier, in the House, when there was an uproar over Gandhi’s remarks, Rijiju said he should not use “abusive language”.

In targeting the government, Gandhi addressed US President Donald Trump over Indian data. “You (Trump) want to protect the dollar; we are your friends. And we appreciate you and will help you protect the dollar. The biggest asset for that is the Indian people. Second thing we would say is, President Trump, if you want access to this data, you have to talk to us like equals, not your servants,” he said.

“Our energy security is our energy security. Third is we understand your voter base is the farmer. But we will also protect our farmers. But the main thing I am saying is that the INDIA bloc government will go and say data is our biggest strength. We will go there as equals. And we will not be made equal to Pakistan,” he said.

He said that under the deal, US imports will go up from 46 billion dollars to 146 billion dollars. “This is absurd. And they have no commitment to us… Our tariff has gone up, while theirs has come down from 16% to 0%,” he said.

“We have buckled up on tariffs, handed out our data, given up control over digital trade rules; no data localisation; free data flow to the USA; limit on digital tax; no source code disclosure and 20-year tax holiday. The most valuable asset that India has and will ever have has been handed over,” he said.