Rahul should look media in the eye, answer Herald questions: Law minister

Citing the Delhi High Court order in the National Herald matter, the BJP on Saturday alleged that it a case of massive irregularities and scam to appropriate public premises by the Nehru-Gandhi family.

Citing the court order, Union Law Minister and senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the party agrees with the contention that Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and their family members misused public properties.

“What kind of activity people who ask us questions about the Rafale deal do,” Prasad asked. He also asked the two top Congress leaders to explain their position on the court order.

In an apparent reference to Rahul Gandhi’s barb at Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the latter should look him in the eye and answer his questions, Prasad said the Congress leader should instead look the media in the eye and answer questions about the National Herald matter. “They should respond to the court’s order. They should answer how public premises and land worth Rs 5,000 crore were transferred to a family-owned trust for Rs 50 lakh,” Prasad said at a media conference at the BJP headquarters.

Prasad also referred to charges of corruption against Robert Vadra and alleged that the Congress has developed a new business model of scams and irregularities in which a few lakhs are invested to acquire assets worth several crores.