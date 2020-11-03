Rahul should clarify if he retracted from 2019 Congress manifesto: Narendra Singh Tomar

Narendra Singh Tomar.

Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, asking whether he has retracted from his party’s manifesto for the 2019 general elections.

Tomar’s remarks came in response to a tweet by Rahul, in which he tagged a news report which appeared in The Indian Express on Monday and wrote in Hindi, “Farmers of the country asked for market, PM offered a terrible recession.”

Sharply reacting, Tomar said, “Rahul Gandhi should clarify whether he has retracted from the 2019 Congress manifesto.”

Speaking to The Indian Express over the phone, Tomar said, “The Congress party had a manifesto in which it mentioned all these things, first they should have retracted from their manifesto… Congress should not mislead farmers.”

Stating that the Modi government is committed to the welfare of farmers, Tomar said agrarian reforms which were pending for long have been implemented through the new farm laws. “The Congress is anti-farmer, due to which the condition of the farmers could not improve even after their 50-60 years’ rule,” he said.

The new laws have given freedom to farmers to sell their produce and this will lead to the end of middlemen, Tomar said.

