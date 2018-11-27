Rahul revealing his gotra an ideological victory: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath targeted Congress president Rahul Gandhi Monday over reports that the latter had revealed his gotra to priests in Pushkar while conducting a puja.

“Aaj yaha par Congress ke adhyaksh aye honge aur mujhe ascharya ho raha tha jab wo subah Ajmer Sharif gaye the to waha par unhone is baat ko kaha ki mera gotra hai (Today, the Congress president had also come here and I was surprised that when he went to Ajmer Sharif in the morning he said that he has a gotra),” Adityanath said while addressing a rally in Pokhran in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer district on Monday.

“Rahul Gandhi ke parnana kehte the ki mai accidentally Hindu hu aur unki chauthi pidhi me aney wala vyakti aj kehta hai ki mera gotra phalana hai. Mitron ye hamari rajniti ke kewal vaicharik vijay hi nahi, Hindu shashwat hai aur satya hai is baat ko bhi pradarshit karta hai (Rahul Gandhi’s great-grandfather used to say that he is an Hindu accidentally and a person from his fourth generation is saying today that I am from this gotra. Friends, this is not only an ideological victory for our politics but also shows that the Hindu is eternal and the truth),” he said.

Priests from Pushkar had on Monday claimed that Gandhi had revealed his gotra as Dattatreya Kaul while he was offering prayers.

Adityanath was campaigning in support of BJP candidate for Pokhran constituency and Hindu sant Pratap Puri who has been fielded by the saffron party against Congress’ Saleh Mohammed, former MLA and son of influential religious figure Ghazi Fakir.