Rahul rally won’t be stopped, but large crowds won’t be tolerated: Manohar Lal Khattar

The Haryana government on Monday decided that the tractor rally led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will not be stopped from entering the state on Tuesday, after days of maintaining that the state government will not allow such a programme, citing the National Disaster Management Act.

The Congress was scheduled to hold tractor rallies in Kurukshetra and Karnal on Tuesday and Wednesday. But on Monday, it was decided that the programme will only be held on Wednesday.

“His rally will begin from Pehowa and end in Pipli, Kurukshetra,” said Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

In Karnal, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar said, “We don’t have any objection to Rahul Gandhi’s tractor rally.

However, if any attempts are made to bring in large crowds and disrupt law and order in the state, it shall not be tolerated at any cost. As such Rahul Gandhi has no work. Haryana farmers have understood Congress tactics and will not allow anybody to mislead them.”

Need to fix, not crush procurement system: Rahul

Sangrur, Bhawanigarh (Punjab): On day two of his ‘Kheti Bachao Yatra’, former AICC chief Rahul Gandhi said that the Narendra Modi government was out to finish “farmers and labourers” with the new farms laws just as it had “destroyed” small shopkeepers with demonetisation and GST.

Gandhi said the need was to correct flaws in the food procurement system rather than crush it. “We need to make corrections in this system… rather than crushing it altogether,” said Rahul, who held two public rallies in Sangrur.

