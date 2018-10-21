Rahul kickstarts campaign in Telangana, promises Rs 2-lakh farm loan waiver, jobless dole

Targeting KCR and Modi, Rahul said that change would come in Telangana and New Delhi. (Source: Twitter/INCIndia) Targeting KCR and Modi, Rahul said that change would come in Telangana and New Delhi. (Source: Twitter/INCIndia)

Kicking off the campaign in Telangana, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Saturday promised loan waiver of up to Rs 2 lakh for the state’s farmers and eligible poor if the party is voted to power.

Rahul was addressing public meetings in Nirmal district and Bhaisa in Adilabad district, and a Rajiv Gandhi Sadbhavana Yatra at Charminar.

Speaking at Nirmal and Bhaisa, where cotton is the main crop and several farmers have committed suicide reportedly over debt, he promised that the Congress government would ensure that farmers get Rs 7,000 per quintal for cotton. “Neither (CM) K Chandrashekar Rao nor (PM) Narendra Modi have ensured good prices for farmers for their produce, but if the Congress comes to power, we will do it,’’ he said. “We will also give Rs 3,000 allowance to each unemployed youth in the state.”

For the tribals of Adilabad, Rahul said the Congress would implement the tribal rights Bill (The Scheduled Tribes and other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act) and land acquisition Acts in letter and spirit when it comes to power at the Centre and the state.

Targeting KCR and Modi, Rahul said that change would come in Telangana and New Delhi. “The KCR government will go, and in Delhi Modi’s government will also go. All they have done is make false promises. I have not come to give you false promises. KCR indulges in corruption,’’ he said, adding that KCR had failed to fulfil his promises like giving job to each family, three acres of land to Dalits among others.

