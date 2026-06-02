‘If Rahul, Priyanka can go to Wayanad…’: Andhra Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan’s JSP plans to contest polls in Telangana

After the success of the NDA alliance in Andhra Pradesh, in which Pawan Kalyan played a key role in convincing the BJP to support the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and JSP to form the alliance. (Source: Facebook )

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan has announced that his party would contest elections in Telangana.

He said, however, that he was not sure whether his alliance partners in Andhra Pradesh, the BJP and the TDP, would join him in Telangana. He is expected to stitch together an alliance with at least one Telangana-based party. In the December 2023 Assembly elections, the JSP had contested eight Assembly seats in Telangana, but drew a blank. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, it unsuccessfully contested five parliamentary seats.

After the success of the NDA alliance in Andhra Pradesh, in which Pawan Kalyan played a key role in convincing the BJP to support the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and JSP to form the alliance that dislodged Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s YSRCP, he is exploring political opportunities in Telangana.