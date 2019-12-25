Rahul, Priyanka stopped from entering Meerut

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were denied entry in Meerut on Tuesday. (Express Photo) Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were denied entry in Meerut on Tuesday. (Express Photo)

UP Police on Tuesday stopped Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from entering Meerut while they were on their way to meet the families of those killed in the protest against new citizenship law and proposed NRC. Police said that the Gandhis were not allowed to visit the families “keeping in mind their security and prevailing law and order situation”. Police, however, said that Rahul and Priyanka can visit Meerut on Thursday to meet the families.

At least six persons have died in Meerut since Friday’s protest.

“We were suddenly informed that Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi were coming to Meerut to meet the bereaved families of those who died during Friday’s violence. We stopped them near Moiddinpur Sugar Mill in Partapur. Keeping in mind their security and the prevailing law and order situation in the town, we have requested them to postpone their plan. They are welcome if they come again on Thursday,” Superintendent of Police (Meerut city) Akhilesh Narain Singh said, adding that prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC are already in force in Meerut district.

However, Rahul told reporters, “We asked the police to show us the order, but they did not show any order for stopping us and told us to return.”

According to a police statement, Rahul and Priyanka were served a notice which said that Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed and the situation in Meerut was sensitive. “They were told that they would be held responsible for any deterioration of the law and order situation in the district due to their visit,” the police said, adding that both went back on their own.

The Congress hit out at the UP government. “What India needs at this moment is a healing touch and not such curbs against the opposition parties,” Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said.

His Rajasthan counterpart Ashok Gehlot said it was absolutely undemocratic that the leaders were stopped by UP police. “The government is not letting the Opposition stand in solidarity with the victims,” he said.

Congress leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari, who was with the Gandhis, wondered what the police were trying to hide.

A Trinamool Congress delegation, which was scheduled to meet the grieving families in UP, was also detained at Lucknow airport on Sunday afternoon. —With inputs from New Delhi

Anil Vij: Rahul, Priyanka live petrol bombs

Chandigarh: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday described Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi as “live petrol bombs”, and asked people to beware of them. “Beware of @priyankagandhi and @Rahul Gandhi as they are live Petrol Bombs where ever they go they ignite fire and cause loss to Public Property,” Vij tweeted on Tuesday.

Haryana Congress spokesperson Ved Prakash Vidrohi said, “Vij is a non-serious person, who is in the habit of passing such comments… In fact, the BJP and RSS have the patent for causing such incidents.” —ENS

