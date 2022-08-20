Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi, PM Modi pay tribute to Rajiv Gandhi on his 78th birth anniversary

Rajiv Gandhi was sworn in as the Prime Minister of India on October 31, 1984, after the assassination of his mother and the then PM Indira Gandhi, becoming the country’s youngest PM at the age of 40. Today, being his 78th birth anniversary, leaders from across the country remembered the former Prime Minister and extended their wishes to the late Congress man.

Remembering the leader, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted: “On his birth anniversary, tributes to our former Prime Minister Shri Rajiv Gandhi.”

Rajiv Gandhi served as the seventh PM and remained in office till December 2, 1989 — for a period spanning 1,858 days.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also paid homage to their father. Posting a video on Twitter, Rahul Gandhi wrote, “Papa, you are with me every moment, in my heart. I will always try that I can fulfill the dream you dreamed for the country.”

Remembering the former PM’s legacy, the Congress party, via its official Twitter account, said, “We fondly remember former Prime Minister of India, Rajiv Gandhi, on his birth anniversary. Hailed as the ‘architect of 21st century India’, it was through his farsighted vision that ushered in the IT & telecom revolution in India.”

पापा, आप हर पल मेरे साथ, मेरे दिल में हैं। मैं हमेशा प्रयास करूंगा कि देश के लिए जो सपना आपने देखा, उसे पूरा कर सकूं। pic.twitter.com/578m1vY2tT — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 20, 2022

Rajiv’s parliamentary journey began on August 17, 1981, when he became a member of the seventh Lok Sabha after winning a by-election to Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi constituency, which became vacant due to the death of his younger brother Sanjay Gandhi in an air mishap, who had won the seat in the 1980 general elections.

As an MP, Rajiv actively participated in the proceedings of the Lok Sabha from August 1981 to October 1984.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted: Remembering former Prime Minister Shri Rajiv Gandhi ji on his birth anniversary.